Ed Sheeran Coming to Disney+ in May







Ed Sheeran is coming to Disney+ in May with a four-episode documentary series. It will debut on May 3rd on the streaming service. The series is entitled “The Sum of It All.”

Decorated musician, Ed Sheeran, will release a Docu-Series to highlight his new music from his upcoming album, “-” which is being referred to as Subtract which is set to be released on May 5th. This series is said to follow fans of Sheeran and give an inside look at the singer, his music, his family, and his succession into show business despite having a stutter as a child.

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting. Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it,” told Variety about this project.

Head of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, touts this docu-series as an authentic and personal look into Ed Sheeran’s life and music. Disney is excited to share this series with fans of Sheeran as they believe it will inspire fans to “dream big and pursue their passions.”

“Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran’s songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives. But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally. This four-part series has been an honor for us to make,” said by Fulwell 73 partners, Ben Turner and Ben Winston, working with Disney Branded Television, Ben Turner and Ben Winston.

This Ed Sheeran four-episode documentary series airs on Disney+ on May 3rd. Are you going to watch this Documentary Series?

Source: Variety