Earl the Squirrel Holiday Merchandise Appears at Universal Orlando

The now famous Earl the Squirrel has arrived in Universal Orlando, at least in merchandise form ahead of the holiday offerings at the resort.

Earl the Squirrel started out as a real squirrel who had nested in a Christmas tree and loved to steal blue lights. Universal’s Entertainment Team has added a cartoon version of their friend to various holiday displays and now the holiday helper is famous and beloved to many Universal Orlando fans.

Those fans now have several merchandise options to choose from this year!

Inside Universal has posted a look at some of the new merchandise:

Earl the Squirrel merch is starting to appear at Universal. Christmas is almost here! @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/lyuFgZ2cX5 — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) November 2, 2022

The plush is just too cute! It looks like they even have holiday gift tags!

