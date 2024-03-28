Drinks and Souvenir Glasses From Defunct Galactic Starcruiser Are Coming to Disneyland







Disney is trying to promote “Star Wars” as hard as they can, and now they are taking part in the now-closed Galactic Star Wars hotel from Walt Disney World and are bringing it to Disneyland for their Season of the Force event, which will start on April 5.

According to a post from Brooke Geiger McDonald, Disney is taking the drinkware and some of the specialty drinks from the Galactic Starcruiser to Disneyland’s Oga’s Cantina and will sell them during the event.

Drinks and drinkware from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are debuting at Oga’s Cantina at Disneyland during Season of the Force, April 5-June 2: The Silver Sea Martini and Fiery Mustafarian + Chandrilan Chalice and Chandrilan Orb Glass. pic.twitter.com/mutUpKUeC6 — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) March 25, 2024

The way it reads is that guests can purchase just the following drinks that were part of the Galactic Starcruiser experience. Some come with the same souvenir wine glass that was also sold at the defunct hotel.

Fiery Mustafarian: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup (New)

El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup Silver Sea Martini: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea (New)

Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea Chandrilan Chalice: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea served in a souvenir wine glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea served in a souvenir wine glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) Chandrilan Orb Glass: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup in a souvenir wine glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

It sounds like Disney just found a clever way to repurpose their drinks and use up souvenir glasses. But it is a smart move.

If you missed going to the Galactic Starcruiser but still want a bit of the experience, visit Disneyland during their Season of the Force event running from April 5 – June 2, 2024.