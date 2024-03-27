DreamWorks Announces ‘The Bad Guys 2’ With A 2025 Release







In a surprise announcement, DreamWorks Animation revealed that their hit 2022 film The Bad Guys is getting a sequel. The first film released in April of 2022 and went on to become a major success, earning $250.4 Million worldwide on an $80 Million budget. Now, the film has become DreamWorks’ latest multimedia franchise.

It's still good to be bad! #TheBadGuys are coming back to theaters summer of 2025! #TheBadGuys2 pic.twitter.com/wiw8nQ45oz — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) March 27, 2024

The film will feature most of the cast returning with Sam Rockwell as the leader Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as the safe-cracking Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as the master of disguise Mr. Shark, Anthony Ramos as the brawling Mr. Piranha, Akwafina as the computer savvy Ms. Tarantula, Zazie Beetz as politician/former super criminal Diane Foxington, Alex Borestein as Police Chief Misty Luggins, Lilly Singh as reporter Tiffany Fliffit and even Richard Ayoade as criminal genius Professor Marmalade.



The original film was based on the book series by author Aaron Blabey, which began in 2015 and currently consists of twenty books, with the latest releasing this year. The story follows a group of master thieves as they pull off dangerous heists but eventually decide to join the side of good in helping take down other super criminals.







The film was heavily praised for its visual flair, comedic timing, and strong character relationships. A dedicated fanbase has since come to fruition and eagerly awaits a follow-up. What’s interesting is how quickly DreamWorks announced the sequel, as the studio’s latest film, Kung Fu Panda 4, had an eight-year gap between installments. You’d think they would revisit something like a sequel to something like The Croods, Monsters vs. Aliens, Bee Movie, or Megamind.



The film is slated for an August 1st, 2025 release.



What do you think? Are you excited to see a new installment of The Bad Guys? Do you plan on seeing it in theaters? Or are you going to wait until it arrives on Peacock? Let us know.



