DreamWorks Animation Releases Trailer For ‘The Wild Robot’







While it is true that DreamWorks Animation is more known for putting out wild, bizarre, and wild family comedies, every so often, they can put out a film with more heart and passion put into it. Their next project, The Wild Robot, seems to be leaning heavily into a more serious story, at least that is the impression we get from the recently released first trailer.

The film is being directed by Chris Sanders, the co-director of Lilo & Stitch, The Croods 1 & 2, and the How To Train Your Dragon trilogy. It is based on the book series of the same name by author Peter Brown, which began in 2016.



The film’s official synopsis reads: “The Wild Robot follows Rozzum 7134 (“Roz” for short), a futuristic robot that washes ashore on a deserted island. From there, a tale of survival and discovery begins when she becomes the unexpected protector to an orphaned gosling, which she names Brightbill. Together they struggle to survive the harsh environment, but only succeed with the help of a close-knit group of misfit animals, who become first friends, then family. Ultimately Roz and company save the island from a robotic invasion by Roz’s manufacturer, looking to bring her back to civilization by any means necessary.“



The film seems to be a blend of other robot films such as Pixar’s Wall-E and Warner Bros.’s The Iron Giant. The film’s titular robot, Roz, has a design that resembles that of the robots from Hayao Miyazaki’s Castle in the Sky, with its elongated limbs, mouthless face, and expressively large eyes.



The film will feature the voice talents of Lupita Nyong’o as Roz. Other voices include Pedro Pascal, Cathrine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Conner, Mark Hamill, Stephenie Hsu, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.



The film is currently set for a September 20th, 2024 release. Are you looking forward to it? Let us know.