DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing Announced For Late 2023







Teh world of console-based Kart Racing video games is heating up as a brand-new entry in the genre featuring the many characters of DreamWorks Animation has been announced.







The game, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing is being published by Gamemill Entertainment and developed by Bamtang Games, the same studio behind the successful Nickelodeon Kart Racers Trilogy. The game is set for a Late 2023 release and will feature over 20 playable racers at launch, with multiple customizable vehicles and multiple iconic racetracks.







The list of characters revealed so far via press releases and screenshots includes:



– Shrek

– Donkey

– Fiona

– Puss in Boots

– Po

– Tigress

– Master Shifu

– Megamind

– Theodora Lindsay

– Hiccup

– Astrid

– Wolf

– Master Oogway (DLC)

– Death (DLC)



More characters will be announced as the release window draws nearer. Some fans may want characters to appear just for meme purposes. Characters like King Julian from Madagascar, Oscar from Shark Tale, and Berry B. Benson from Bee Movie. Personally, I wish we could get some Small Soldiers characters in there.







The game will feature 8 -player online modes and will feature 4-player split-screen multiplayer. Each player will be able to customize their own vehicle with parts, upgrades, and cosmetics. In addition, each driver will select a Trolls character to act as an assist for further customization.







DreamWorks is no stranger to kart racing games. In 2002 Shrek Swamp Kart Speedway was released for the Nintendo GameBoy Advance. In 2006 Shrek Smash n’ Crash Racing was released for the PlayStation 2, GameCube, PSP, GBA and Nintendo DS.

In 2009 Madagascar Karts was released for PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, and Nintendo DS, with Shrek Kart for iOS that same year, with a sequel/crossover DreamWorks Super Star Kartz releasing in 2011 for similar consoles.



The game has no set release date yet but will be available for $39.99 physically and will have a special $49.99 Digital Deluxe Edition with two extra DLC racers.



Are you ready to race?



Source: IGN