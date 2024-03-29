Search
Dozens of Disney Pandora Charms and More Now Available On The Disney Store Site

By Kambrea Pratt
If you are a Disney Pandora collector or if you want to start a collection, now is your time. Disney has just released almost four dozen pieces onto their online Disney Store! Just in time to start building pieces for Mother’s Day in May!

Let’s take a look!

The Mickey Ice Cream bar is so cute! 

These pieces are now available on Disneystore.com

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


