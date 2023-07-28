Does Disney’s Haunted Mansion Film Look Alive or Should It Sign A Death Certificate?







Yesterday Disney’s latest film, “Haunted Mansion,” was released in some theaters for previews before releasing widely today. I viewed the movie last night with my husband and daughter. Of course, my daughter and I are big Haunted Mansion fans, so while I know I can be biased, I will try not to be for this review. I will also try to keep spoilers out of this article.

The first question someone might ask is if you have to be a fan of or have ridden any versions of the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney parks?

No. The story does an excellent job explaining what is going on without having ever ridden the attraction. However, if you have ridden the ride or are a fan of the attraction you will probably enjoy it more because you will spot a lot of nods and Easter eggs to the lore and the attraction.

Was it any good?

Yes. In my opinion, it was a good film. My husband even said it reminds him of how Disney films used to be.

As I already mentioned, if you know the attraction or are a fan, you will find many things that will make you smile in this film. It’s full of references to characters, scenes, and even the queue from the ride. But the story is there as well. It’s crafted in a way that anyone can enjoy.

The film was funny. It is meant to be scary, but it isn’t that scary. It’s no worse than a ‘Ghostbusters’ film. The story, however, is about grief and loss and finding your way back after shutting yourself away from the world. It’s about connecting to people and how relationships can give you strength. While it sounds boring, it isn’t. There is plenty of humor, and the ensemble cast is able to balance deep feelings and humor well.

Speaking of the cast. You can tell they had a great time making this film together. This comes across and helps to sell the movie.

The Hatbox Ghost character is the villain, which isn’t a spoiler if you’ve seen the trailers. A story is crafted around him that feels like something you would read about in Haunted Mansion lore. Even his name seems to be a nod to the attraction’s history. I did appreciate that.

The film is not projected to do well as it’s in fewer theaters than average Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars releases. It has a budget of $150 million, and it’s only predicted to do $25-$30 million for its opening.

Critics have it at a 41% on Rotten Tomatoes but don’t let that fool you. I watched “Haunted Mansion” and “Barbie,” and I liked this film the best. Audience scores are currently at 82% Verified and 77% All Audiences, but I will be interested to see how that changes after this weekend.

I’m sure it will get crushed by “Barbie,” but don’t listen to the critics for “Haunted Mansion.” While it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s better than they say. Remember, they hated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” too, and that one is sitting at a 95% audience score.

If you are a fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, it’s worth watching for all the Easter eggs and the fun ways they incorporate them into the film. It was a fun escape, and that’s not something I can say about many Hollywood films anymore.

I would rate it an 8/10, and I would definitely watch it again.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!