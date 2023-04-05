Disney’s The Little Mermaid Will Offer New Songs and Change Other Songs For Reasons Like “Consent”







Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of ‘The Little Mermaid’ will release on May 26, 2023. Ahead of the film’s debut, Alan Menken, the original composer of The Little Mermaid music, talked to Vanity Fair about some of the changes he and new lyricist Lin-Manuel made to the music of the live-action version of the film.

According to Menken, Rob Marshall wanted some new songs added for the live-action version. Including a song for Prince Eric called “Wild Uncharged Waters.” Ariel also got a new piece for when she arrives on land with legs (and no voice.) She’s apparently singing in her thoughts. And a new song for Scuttle and Sebastian called “Scuttlebutt” is about rumors they overhear. Rap confirmed.

Menken also created a new song for King Triton called “The Impossible Child,” but that one was cut from the film.

New songs being created for a live-action adaptation aren’t new. We’ve seen it for years in the Broadway versions.

Other changes

But new songs are not the only changes we can expect. Menken revealed that they had changed the original songs. I’m sorry, “updated” the original songs to be more sensitive to social media culture. Lyrics from “Kiss the Girl” were changed to include consent.

“There are some lyric changes in “Kiss the Girl” because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on Ariel.”

I understand that change. But given the context that she wanted to kiss him, it was implied consent for the original. At this point, why put in the “kiss” caveat at all?

Another song was changed so girls don’t misunderstand that they must lose their voice. I’m being serious.

“We have some revisions in “Poor Unfortunate Souls” regarding lines that might make young girls feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice.”

I’m going to give my opinion on this one. Little girls have been watching this film for years, and it hasn’t stopped them from speaking their minds. A simple visit to any social media platform will prove that. Also, most children understood that the sea witch was trying to trick Ariel. Somehow this implies that kids aren’t smart enough to understand nuance. Sometimes they can’t, but this one was pretty obvious.

While many will not mind new songs, changing original ones for “modern audience” reasons isn’t likely going to go over as well. But at this point, they probably figure they already went this far, so why not.

