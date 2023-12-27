Disney’s ‘Once Upon a Studio’ is Now Available for Everyone!







Although Wish may have been a flop that failed to celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney’s animation legacy, a short 8-minute movie did the trick. Now, Once Upon a Studio is available for everyone!

The Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube Channel uploaded the much-celebrated short film just before Christmas. There is no need to view those low-resolution uploads from other sources.

The short is only 8:45 minutes long, but it manages to cram in decades’ worth of classic characters, both old and new. Sadly, it’s only available in 1080p. Where’s the 4K?!

Once Upon a Studio currently has 37k upvotes and only 502 thumbs down. That may be one of the best ratings something from Disney has gotten on YouTube in years.

It is ironic that Once Upon a Studio opens with Steamboat Willie, considering he is about to enter the public domain next week! Regardless, it’s something like this short that makes me wish the top brass at Disney would get back to telling stories, not trying to satisfy Twitter.

The short was directed by Trent Correy (Zootopia+) and Dan Abraham (Baymax!), both of whom have a history with the Walt Disney Company. It shows because this is one heck of a love letter to a once-great animation studio.

“An all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios come together in “Once Upon a Studio” for a joyful, entertaining and emotional reunion as they assemble for a spectacular group photo to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary. Featuring 543 Disney characters from more than 85 feature-length and short films, “Once Upon a Studio” welcomes heroes and villains, princes and princesses, sidekicks and sorcerers—in all-new hand-drawn and CG animation—to celebrate 10 decades of storytelling, artistry and technological achievements.“

What did you think of Once Upon a Studio? Let us know!

[Source: Walt Disney Animation Studios]