Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins’ Actress Glynis Johns Passes Away At 100







If you have seen Disney’s original ‘Mary Poppins film from 1964, then you remember the character of Mrs. Banks (Winifred Banks), the suffragette who was the lady of the household. That character was played by actress Glynis Johns, who passed away yesterday, January 4, 2024.

Ms. Johns was born in South Africa on October 5, 1923. She started out as a dancer but made her first on-screen appearance at age 15 in the film ‘South Riding’ in 1938. Since her debut, she has appeared in over 60 films, many television shows, and 30 or so stage plays.

She became a Disney Legend in 1998. After the passing of Betty White, Johns was the oldest living Disney Legend.

At the time of her death, Ms Johns was living in an assisted living facility. She had no surviving relatives, including her son Gareth Forwood, who passed away in 2007.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter