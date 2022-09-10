Disney’s Live Action “The Little Mermaid” Trailer Has Been Released

D23 is this weekend and we are getting a look at all the new projects coming out from Disney including their next live-action “remake” of an animated film “The Little Mermaid.”

Halle Bailey is staring as Ariel in this new live-action remake.

Here’s the synopsis:

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy. ”

Disney just wants to keep these live-action remake films coming and they aren’t always the best, hopefully this one is really good or at least better than ‘Pinocchio’ seems to be. I will say this Halle Bailey can sing.

Other actors in this film include:

“Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” “Snowpiercer”) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (“Luca,” “Room”) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Prince Eric; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Being the Ricardos”) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula.”

‘The Little Mermaid’ will hit theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023.