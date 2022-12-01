Disney’s Hollywood Studios Rolls In New Gelato Cart

A new gelato cart has recently rolled into Muppets Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studio’s.

Despite not being branded with the name, it seems that it is associated with Vivoli il Gelato, which can be found at Disney Springs and Disney’s Riviera Resort, due to a receipt labeled with the brand at the top and the kiosk having a similar style to the one at Riviera.

There are seven flavors to choose from: chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, mango, mint chocolate chip, cookies and cream, and dulce de leche. The stand also has a flavor of the day which was pumpkin cheesecake when The Disney Food Blog visited.

One scoop is $7.50, and two scoops cost $8.75. The one scoop option will be included in the Disney Dining Plan as soon as it returns from its suspension since the theme parks closed due to the pandemic in March 2020.

Luckily, guests have plenty of time to check out this new gelato cart as it will be a permanent spot at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.