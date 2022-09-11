Disney’s 100th Anniversary and New Nighttime Shows Coming To Disneyland

The Walt Disney Company is going to celebrate their 100th Anniversary next year in Disneyland. Guests can expect a new “platinum” overlay and two new night-time spectaculars, among other surprises. The celebration will start in late January of 2023.

Disney’s Chairman Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro showcased some of these upcoming offerings in a panel at the D23 Expo.

The Happiest Place on Earth will not only receive some new platinum décor, but new outfits will be given to Mickey and friends as well as the launch of new merchandise, and special food and beverage offerings.

Two new night-time spectaculars will also debut:

At Disney California Adventure guests can experience the “World of Color-One” show

According to the Disney Parks Blog: “World of Color – One” will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago. It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

Over at Disneyland Park guests can experience “Wondrous Journeys.”

Here is the write up from the Disney Parks Blog: “Walt’s original magic kingdom will become a magnificent canvas with “Wondrous Journeys,” a new nighttime spectacular that will ignite the wonder in all of us. It will feature nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date, taking us on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you as fireworks dance in the sky. “Wondrous Journeys” will also feature an incredible new song, “It’s Wondrous.”

As an extra surprise D’Amaro announced the return of “Magic Happens” to Disneyland for Spring of 2023.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!