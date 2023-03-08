Disneyland Removes The “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” Song From Parade







According to a new report, Disneyland will be removing the popular song Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah from their parade song lineup.



Following the end of a three year hiatus the Disneyland Magic Happens parade recently returned to the park. But some noticed that the popular song, which originated from the 1946 film Song of the South, was missing and instead replaced with a song from Peter Pan.







The song itself was originally sung by actor James Baskett, who would go on to win an honorary Academy Award for his role. He was the first African American actor to win an Oscar. The song was written by Allie Wrubel and Ray Gilbert, both accomplished composers who wrote for other Disney films.







The ride Splash Mountain was an iconic landmark for decades but is currently going through refurbishments to re-theme to the 2009 film Princess and the Frog. Instead of spending time with the likes of Brer Rabbit, Brer Fox and Brer Bear we will now see Princess Tiana and friends in the Louisiana bayou.



With Disney doing everything in their power to remove the “problematic” film and its characters from company history and it is making some long time fans angry.







For years the film has been seen as “problematic” due to the story taking place on a plantation. One of the common misconceptions of the film is that it takes place on a slave plantation during the Civil War, when in actuality it takes place during the Reconstruction era afterwards, so there are no slaves in the film.



The removal of anything themed around Splash Mountain is seen by many as politically motivated as a lot of guests are in of favor keeping the ride.



What do you think of this change? Should this classic ear worm be forgotten to time?



Source: NBC