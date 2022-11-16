Disneyland Magic Key Annual Passes Back On Sale Today

Disneyland is once again selling their Magic Key Annual Passes starting today. They went on sale starting at 9AM PST / Noon EST, and right now the queue wait time is about an hour online.
The Magic Key tiers and prices are as follows:
Imagine – $449
Available only to Southern California residents.
- 2 park pass reservations
- 25% off standard parking at Toy Story Parking Area
- 10% off select merchandise
- 10% off select food and beverage
- 20% off Genie+ (when purchased same-day after entering the park)
Believe – $1099
- 6 park pass reservations
- 50% off standard parking
- 10% off select merchandise
- 10% off select food and beverage
- Unlimited PhotoPass digital downloads (coming soon)
- 20% off Genie+ (when purchased same-day after entering the park)
Inspire – $1599
- 6 park pass reservations
- Free standard parking
- 20% off select merchandise
- 15% off select food and beverage
- Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads (coming soon)
- 20% off Genie+ (when purchased same-day after entering the park)
For a company so worried about the “unfavorable attendance mix” afforded by the Magic Key program, they sure have no problem taking the money.
Source: WDWNT
