Disneyland Magic Key Annual Passes Back On Sale Today

Disneyland is once again selling their Magic Key Annual Passes starting today. They went on sale starting at 9AM PST / Noon EST, and right now the queue wait time is about an hour online.

The Magic Key tiers and prices are as follows:

Imagine – $449

Available only to Southern California residents.

2 park pass reservations

25% off standard parking at Toy Story Parking Area

10% off select merchandise

10% off select food and beverage

20% off Genie+ (when purchased same-day after entering the park)

Believe – $1099

6 park pass reservations

50% off standard parking

10% off select merchandise

10% off select food and beverage

Unlimited PhotoPass digital downloads (coming soon)

20% off Genie+ (when purchased same-day after entering the park)

Inspire – $1599

6 park pass reservations

Free standard parking

20% off select merchandise

15% off select food and beverage

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads (coming soon)

20% off Genie+ (when purchased same-day after entering the park)

For a company so worried about the “unfavorable attendance mix” afforded by the Magic Key program, they sure have no problem taking the money.

Source: WDWNT