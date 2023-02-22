Disneyland Cracks Down on Dangerous Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout TikTok Stunt







Disney parks have been facing a lot of issues with “influencers” pulling unauthorized stunts or exhibiting dangerous behavior. Now Disneyland is putting signs up on the popular ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout’ attraction in Disneyland. It seems that a new TikTok trend has guests not properly using their seat belt so they can get more “air time” on the attraction.

This of course is incredibly dangerous for them and the other riders around them. It could lead to severe injury or death to themselves and others. Disney isn’t messing around and I can not blame them.

New signs tell guests that if they do not follow the rules they may be asked to leave the park.

MiceChat has posed the following image:

Unfortunately “influencer” and “TikTok culture” have created some real issues for Disney. Some people will do anything for clout and upvotes it seems. We have reported on other issues at the parks. Just recently a woman brought in a “cake” hat and then proceeded to light a sparkler on it, while blocking the walkway, so she could get photos of herself.

It seems like every other week we have a new story about someone (usually a TikTok user) violating safety rules, or doing something else incredibly stupid, for clout. Not long after they do this changes and more restrictions are put on everyone. In this case old restrictions now come with threats, because someone did something stupid for attention.

People on the attraction do not want to get injured, or watch these “influencers” get injured over a stunt. Chase clout in other ways.

Source: MiceChat