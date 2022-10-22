Disneyland Candy Cane Availability Dates Are Now Available

Disneyland is famous for their handmade candy canes during the holiday season. People are crazy about the minty confections. Ahead of the 2022 holiday season the candy cane dates have been released.

According to the Disneyland DisneyEats Instagram account the candy cane dates are:

Disneyland at the Candy Palace – December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20 and 24.

Disney California Adventure at Trolley Treats – December 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21 and 25.

This gives guests chances at the two parks from December 4-7, 12-14, 18-21, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Those wanting to buy candy canes will need to put their name and phone number into a Mobile Waitlist.

How to sign up for Mobile Waitlist:

“For a chance to purchase one of the candy canes this year, a mobile waitlist system will be used, as quantities are very limited. Once the mobile waitlist is activated, you can add your name and phone number at the location to receive a text back with a time to return to the location for the opportunity to purchase your candy cane, subject to availability.* *Candy canes are not available through mobile order.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!