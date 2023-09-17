Disney100 Years Of Wonder Amazon Exclusive Plush Including The Skeleton Dance

Disney is celebrating 100 years, and they have exclusives everywhere! This time, they have four different Amazon-exclusive plush sets made to look like scenes on a television from “Walt Disney Presents.” The sets include Tinkerbelle, Goofy, Donald, and three skeletons from The Skeleton Dance.
Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents Silly Symphonies Skeleton Dance Plush Set – $49.99
- “This Amazon Exclusive Includes: 3 plush figures, 1 mechanized display box.
- Celebrate a Special Anniversary: Celebrate a lifetime of animated memories with the Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents Silly Symphonies – The Skeleton Dance.
- A Collector’s Item: This diorama was designed as collectible memorabilia and is intended to remain intact within its window box package.
- A Century of Storytelling: This 13-inch vintage TV-inspired diorama features 3 plush skeletons that users can manipulate by toggling the antenna handle, creating the vintage look inspired by this 1929 short.“
Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Crazy Over Daisy” Donald Duck Plush – $49.99
- This Amazon Exclusive Includes: 1 plush figure, 1 mechanized display box, 1 collector’s coin.
- Celebrate a Special Anniversary: Celebrate a lifetime of animated memories with the Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Crazy Over Daisy” Donald Duck.
- A Collector’s Item: This diorama was designed as collectible memorabilia and is intended to remain intact within its window box package.
- A Century of Storytelling: This 11-inch vintage TV-inspired diorama features Donald Duck riding his high wheel bicycle to see Daisy Duck with a spinning wheel effect that emulates the vintage look of 1950s animation.”
Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Wonderful World of Color” Tinker Bell Collectible Plush – $49.99
- “This Amazon Exclusive Includes: 1 plush figure, 1 mechanized display box, 1 collector’s coin.
- Celebrate a Special Anniversary: Celebrate a lifetime of animated memories with the Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Wonderful World of Color” Tinkerbell.
- A Collector’s Item: This diorama was designed as collectible memorabilia and is intended to remain intact within its window box package.
- A Century of Storytelling: This 13-inch, vintage TV-inspired diorama features Tinkerbell heralding a beautiful lightshow over Disneyworld, creating the vintage look inspired by this 1960s television show.”
Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Hawaiian Holiday” Goofy – $49.99
- “This Amazon Exclusive Includes: 1 plush figure, 1 mechanized display box, 1 collector’s coin.
- Celebrate a Special Anniversary: Celebrate a lifetime of animated memories with the Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Hawaiian Holiday” Goofy 3D diorama.
- A Collector’s Item: This diorama was designed as collectible memorabilia and is intended to remain intact within its window box package.
- A Century of Storytelling: This 13-inch vintage-TV-inspired diorama features Goofy riding a wave that users can move, creating the vintage look inspired by this 1937 short.”
