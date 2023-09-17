Disney100 Years Of Wonder Amazon Exclusive Plush Including The Skeleton Dance







Disney is celebrating 100 years, and they have exclusives everywhere! This time, they have four different Amazon-exclusive plush sets made to look like scenes on a television from “Walt Disney Presents.” The sets include Tinkerbelle, Goofy, Donald, and three skeletons from The Skeleton Dance.

Let’s take a look!

“This Amazon Exclusive Includes: 3 plush figures, 1 mechanized display box.

Celebrate a Special Anniversary: Celebrate a lifetime of animated memories with the Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents Silly Symphonies – The Skeleton Dance.

A Collector’s Item: This diorama was designed as collectible memorabilia and is intended to remain intact within its window box package.

A Century of Storytelling: This 13-inch vintage TV-inspired diorama features 3 plush skeletons that users can manipulate by toggling the antenna handle, creating the vintage look inspired by this 1929 short.“

This Amazon Exclusive Includes: 1 plush figure, 1 mechanized display box, 1 collector’s coin.

Celebrate a Special Anniversary: Celebrate a lifetime of animated memories with the Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Crazy Over Daisy” Donald Duck.

A Collector’s Item: This diorama was designed as collectible memorabilia and is intended to remain intact within its window box package.

A Century of Storytelling: This 11-inch vintage TV-inspired diorama features Donald Duck riding his high wheel bicycle to see Daisy Duck with a spinning wheel effect that emulates the vintage look of 1950s animation.”

“This Amazon Exclusive Includes: 1 plush figure, 1 mechanized display box, 1 collector’s coin.

Celebrate a Special Anniversary: Celebrate a lifetime of animated memories with the Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Wonderful World of Color” Tinkerbell.

A Collector’s Item: This diorama was designed as collectible memorabilia and is intended to remain intact within its window box package.

A Century of Storytelling: This 13-inch, vintage TV-inspired diorama features Tinkerbell heralding a beautiful lightshow over Disneyworld, creating the vintage look inspired by this 1960s television show.”

“This Amazon Exclusive Includes: 1 plush figure, 1 mechanized display box, 1 collector’s coin.

Celebrate a Special Anniversary: Celebrate a lifetime of animated memories with the Disney100 Years of Wonder Walt Disney Presents “Hawaiian Holiday” Goofy 3D diorama.

A Collector’s Item: This diorama was designed as collectible memorabilia and is intended to remain intact within its window box package.

A Century of Storytelling: This 13-inch vintage-TV-inspired diorama features Goofy riding a wave that users can move, creating the vintage look inspired by this 1937 short.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

** This article contains affiliate links.