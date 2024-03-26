Disney Will Enforce No Bag Policy At D23 Expo Events in The Honda Center







If you plan on attending D23 Expo in Anaheim, please be aware that the event is being split between the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center when it returns on August 9-11, 2024. One of the venues has a no-bag policy.

While the Anaheim Convention Center will host the main event floor, panels will be moved to the Honda Center. Disney says they did this to expand the main floor and offer a more “immersive” experience. At the Honda Center, guests will have assigned seating; however, the venue has a strict no-bag policy.

“Doors for the Honda Center will open two (2) hours prior to each presentation start time. For the safety of all guests, there will be security screening at all event entrances, including bag search and metal detection. Please allow ample time when planning your arrival.

PLEASE NOTE: The Honda Center has a strict “No Bag” policy. The maximum size bag allowed at the Honda Center is 5″ x 9″ x 2″ regardless if it is a clear bag or not. Medical and diaper bags may be a maximum of 12″ x 12″ x 12″. Backpacks, including mini backpacks, are not permitted under any circumstances. Honda Center does not offer a bag check.”

You will not be able to enter if you have a bag, so do not bring one.

Also, there will be shuttle services between venues for guests.

“A complimentary round-trip shuttle service will be available between the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center before and after the evening shows, offered on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to limited availability”

It’s also important to mention that there will be no overnight queuing at the event.

Those attending the D23 event can learn more by visiting the D23 site.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!