Disney Unveils Look at Zootopia Offerings For Shanghai Disneyland, Could Some Come To Dinoland U.S.A.







Today, Disney unveiled a look at the upcoming attractions for Shanghai Disneyland’s new Zootopia area, including a look at their new ride Zootopia: Hot Pursuit. So now the question is, will some of this be announced at Destination D23 for the reimagining of the Dinoland U.S.A. area?

Shanghai is getting a new attraction where you ride in a police car – Zootopia: Hot Pursuit.

You will become a rookie police officer at the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD)! Everyone in Zootopia is getting ready for a big concert celebrating Zootopia Day featuring Gazelle.

You start off at the ZPD for orientation, where you will be greeted by Officer Clawhauser. Suddenly, an alarm sounds and you head to an emergency briefing with Chief Bogo, where you’ll learn that Gazelle has been kidnapped.

You will then be assigned to work with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde to rescue Gazelle.

What’s interesting to me is the ride vehicle. It looks like the ones from Rise of the Resistance or Dinosaur. Is this perhaps what they will retheme Dinosaur as?

It appears to be a trackless ride system.

You can see more images, including the animatronics and ride vehicle in motion, on themeparkx.

During the attraction, you will drive through Zootopia’s “iconic terrains, sliding across the ice of Tundra Town, prowling for fugitives through the streets of Sahara Square, sharing a too-close-for-comfort encounter at Mystic Springs Oasis, and plummeting from the canopies of the Rainforest District all in pursuit of Bellwether and her gang to track down Gazelle.”

Other attractions coming to Shanghai’s new area is a building where characters appear to entertain you. Think Muppets in Liberty Square.

If any of this comes to Disney’s Animal Kingdom this likely will. It’s cheap.

“Catch a glimpse of many of your favorite characters, including Fru Fru and her father Mr. Big, along with Koslov the polar bear, Flash the sloth, Yax the yak, Duke Weaselton the weasel, and even the Hopps family who appear to interact amongst themselves (and sometimes even with you!) throughout the day from the windows of Zootopia’s beautifully iconic buildings.”

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will also be available for meet and greets.

It seems what most people are excited about is the food, especially the popsicles.

If Disney announces Zootopia for Disney’s Animal Kingdom I fully expect these to be brought over here. Already developed and inexpensive to add.

Jumbeaux’s Cafe

Here you can find the popsicles from the film. As well as blueberry pies (of course) and Clawhauser’s favorite donuts.

Finally, Disney finishes it off with a shopping area.

“After satisfying your taste buds, why not indulge in a little shopping? Head into Fashions by Fru Fru, owned by resident fashionista, Fru Fru, which is right by the entrance of Mane Street. Shop for the perfect gifts for family and friends amongst hundreds of different themed products including the Zootopia Cute collection as well as fun new headwear, apparel, accessories and more. Inside the store, you’ll also find two special areas themed after Yax and Duke Weaselton.”

These areas are all set to launch with the Zootopia addition to Shanghai Disneyland.

Again, if Disney announces a Zootopia area for Disney’s Animal Kingdom this week something like these shops will likely be announced as well. They are inexpensive to build, but generate a bunch of revenue for Disney.

If Disney does announce a Zootopialand for Animal Kingdom, I expect it to be similar to this. It’s already developed in China where R&D costs are not all paid for by Disney, and they can just clone the work. With the exception of a retheme to Dinoland, most of it is relatively quick builds. Inexpensive entertainment like characters in windows and meet and greets along with food and merchandise, money-generating locations.

Of course, we don’t know if they will announce anything at Destination D23 this weekend, but given the “blue sky” “maybe, possibly, maybe” announcements from last D23 it’s possible. They might not even use Zootopia for Walt Disney World, but I will be very surprised if they don’t.

(Animal Kingdom D23 concept art with Moana and Zootopia)

They need to announce actual projects because people were not impressed last time.

Source: Disney Parks Blog