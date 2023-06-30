Disney Unveils Finished Bayou Adventure Costume For Tiana







Today Disney has revealed what the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure costume will look like for the new Splash Mountain re-imaging. It’s actually quite cute!

About a year ago, Disney released concept art of the costume that will be featured on the Tiana animatronics and likely on the Tiana Cast Member actresses.

She has the pretty scarf, hat, and spats, as well as the classic 1920s adventurer gear. The scarf and collar embroidery were changed from the original concept art. The pants’ color is greener as well, but other than that, it’s pretty close to the concept art!

Since they made this costume to fit real people and not just the animatronic figures, it’s likely we will see this on the Tiana actresses at meet and greets, at least in the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland.

As of right now, she is still appearing in her gown.

