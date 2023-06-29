Disney To Re-Release Popular Films To Theaters July- October For Disney100 Year Celebration







Disney has been missing the mark at the box office this year. Now they are taking another swing with special limited-time theatrical releases of popular films this summer. Maybe they can make ups some of the money they keep losing on their other films this year.

Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary with 100 days of movie magic, featuring the return of eight classic films to the big screen at select US theaters. ✨ #Disney100 Get tickets now: https://t.co/VlxHWhxOdW pic.twitter.com/nCUVcgo5Wl — Disney (@Disney) June 29, 2023

There will be eight films re-released to theaters, each with a two-week window, including:

“Celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with a special engagement of eight classic films. You’re invited to celebrate 100 years of movie magic with 2-week limited runs featuring several Disney favorites. Get tickets now and don’t miss your chance to see these films back on the big screen.”

Fandango will alert you if tickets to these films go on sale in your area. You can go to the main page here.

If you ever wanted to see these films in theaters or wanted to see them in theaters again, now is your chance.

This is all part of Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!