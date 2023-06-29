Disney To Re-Release Popular Films To Theaters July- October For Disney100 Year Celebration

Disney has been missing the mark at the box office this year. Now they are taking another swing with special limited-time theatrical releases of popular films this summer. Maybe they can make ups some of the money they keep losing on their other films this year.
Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary with 100 days of movie magic, featuring the return of eight classic films to the big screen at select US theaters. ✨ #Disney100
Get tickets now: https://t.co/VlxHWhxOdW pic.twitter.com/nCUVcgo5Wl
— Disney (@Disney) June 29, 2023
There will be eight films re-released to theaters, each with a two-week window, including:
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl–July 7-20
- Toy Story – July 21-August 3
- Frozen – August 4-17
- Beauty and the Beast – August 18-31
- The Incredibles – September 1- 14
- Coco – September 15-28
- The Lion King -September 29-October 12
- Moana – October 13- 26
“Celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with a special engagement of eight classic films. You’re invited to celebrate 100 years of movie magic with 2-week limited runs featuring several Disney favorites. Get tickets now and don’t miss your chance to see these films back on the big screen.”
Fandango will alert you if tickets to these films go on sale in your area. You can go to the main page here.
If you ever wanted to see these films in theaters or wanted to see them in theaters again, now is your chance.
This is all part of Disney’s 100th Anniversary celebration.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.