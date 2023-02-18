Disney Slowing Down The Quantity Of Star Wars & Marvel Content







Ever since the launch of Disney+ we have seen a large output of both films and television series added to the platform. However, the two biggest brands aren’t typical Disney animation, but Marvel and Star Wars. Ever since Disney acquired both properties they have been betting heavily on their success to drive up interest in the company.







When Disney+ launched in late 2019 their biggest original programing consisted of series like The Mandalorian, Loki and WandaVision. Since then we’ve been given some shows from Star Wars including: Clone Wars Season 7, The Bad Batch, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. Multiple more Star Wars shows on the way.

And from Marvel we’ve seen The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, What If…? and plenty more in development. We also saw Black Widow be given the “premier access” treatment.







But now that Bob Iger has returned to the company the amount of money being thrown at the platform, as well as television and theatrical productions, will be greatly reduced. At the shareholder meeting on February 8th it was announced that the company will be cutting $3 Billion in content costs, leading to fewer projects and tighter budgets.







A company insider for the Hollywood Report said:



“There is going to be a level of rigor on Marvel and across the entire company. Numbers matter now, and costs are going to be outlined and enforced.“







Currently the Marvel Cinematic Universe is having multiple films and shows being delayed into next year with only two Disney+ shows, Loki Season 2 and Secret Wars, as well as only three films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels seeing a 2023 release.



Disney seems focused on preventing budgets from getting out of control. Hopefully they won’t repeat the same mistakes Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny did with its budget.



What do you think? Have we been getting too much Marvel and Star Wars content and not enough “Disney” content?



Source: The Hollywood Reporter