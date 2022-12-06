Disney Senior Vice President of Communications Leaving Walt Disney Company

Heather Hust Rivera, Senior Vice President of Communications at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) is leaving the Walt Disney Company after 17 years. Her exit comes after Bob Iger stepped back into the CEO position.

Hust Rivera was given her position in March 2021. It was her job to oversee all the global communications for her department including, “Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+ as well as linear television channels including ABC, Disney Channel, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic. Her purview also included comms for ABC owned-stations, advertising sales, Disney Music Group, content licensing and distribution, and theatrical film distribution.”

She was also the “chief communications representative of Kareem Daniel,” who was the chairman of the DMED until he left in November.

Ex-CEO, Bob Chapek, created DMED to push the Walt Disney Company further into streaming, as that was his focus. Since Bob Iger has returned Kareem Daniels’ and now Heather Hust Rivera have left. Chapek’s “lieutenant” Arthur Bochner has also been removed.

According to Variety some are speculating that Iger will completely eliminate the DMED. It seems like he is definitely eliminating those he feels might be loyal to Chapek or have been put into integral positions by the ex-CEO.

In regards to her exit Heather Hust Rivera offered this statement to Variety:

“I’m grateful for the incredible opportunities I have had in the past 17 years at Disney, working across multiple businesses with some of the industry’s hardest working, most talented, and amazingly creative people. I wish the team nothing but the best, and look forward to what the next chapter holds.”

Who’s going to “leave the company” next?

