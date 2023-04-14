Disney Releases Trailer For Upcoming Disney+ Film “Crater”







Disney has just released a trailer for the upcoming Disney+ movie Crater. The film is set on a lunar colony in the year 2257. Caleb played by Isaiah Russell-Bailey takes his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt,) Borney (Orson Hong) and Marcus (Thomas Boyce), and a new girl from Earth, Addison (Mckenna Grace,) on a trip to visit a crater Caleb’s late father told him about.

The synopsis for Crater reads:

“After the death of his father, a boy growing up on a lunar mining colony takes a trip to explore a legendary crater, along with his four best friends, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet.”

Here is the trailer:

Disney’s movie poster:

I’m really happy to see Disney doing more originals like this and less of live-action remakes. This feels more like Disney of old or a Disney Channel original.

One of the Stranger Things producers, Shawn Levy, is a producer on this film, along with Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. Many will find the ties to Stranger Things exciting.

Kyle Patrick Alvarez is the director of the film. John Griffin is the writer for Crater. The film has been in limbo for years after 20th Century Fox bought it in 2017 and Disney acquired Fox. Finally, it seems we will get to see the movie and maybe the delay will work in the film’s favor as the cast looks solid. Had it not been delayed we may have had an entirely different group.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!