Disney Releases Trailer For Animated Film ‘Wish’







Disney has released a trailer for its Thanksgiving season animated film ‘Wish’ which tells the story of Disney’s Wishing Star. The film features 17-year-old Asha, her pet goat Valentino, Star, and King Magnifico, who live in Rosas, a fantastical land off the Iberian Peninsula.

The new song “This Wish” is performed by Ariana DeBose. Julia Michaels and Benjamine Rice wrote several new songs with score composer Dave Metzger.

Chris Buck, one of the film’s directors, along with Fawn Veerasunthorn, explained the plot:

“Our heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes. People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires—someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when.”

Fawn Veerasunthorn added:

“We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation’s 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team.”

The film’s synopsis reads:

“In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Disney’s ‘Wish’ will open in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.

Let’s hope it does much better than ‘Strange World’ did last year. Disney needs to step up its game if it will compete with other animated projects coming out, especially those from Universal.

However, this one does feel more like an ‘Encanto’ and less like a ‘Strange World.’ One of the film’s producers worked on ‘Encanto,’ while many others were part of ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2.’

What do you think? Comment and let us know!