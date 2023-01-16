Disney Releases ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Poster Ahead of The New Trailer

Disney has released ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 poster ahead of the trailer release coming later tonight during halftime of the ‘Monday Night Football Super Wild Card’ game on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The trailer is supposed to air during the game before it is posted online.

Disney+ posted the following on their Twitter earlier today:

Check out the poster for the new season of @TheMandalorian. Don’t miss the official trailer, airing tonight during the NFL Wild Card Game at 8:15 PM ET on @ESPN and @ABCnetwork. pic.twitter.com/r6yTDiCAo2 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) January 16, 2023

Here’s a better look at the poster featuring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu.

Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ will air starting on March 1, 2023. This season will have a total of eight episodes.

The synopsis reads:

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Some are speculating we could see Grand Admiral Thrawn, since it is rumored he will be showing up in the Ahsoka show later one. This would lead into that. Personally I hope it’s true because I’ve been a fan of Thrawn since Timothy Zahn put him in the (now decannonized) books in the early 90’s. The Zahn trilogy (Heir to the Empire, Dark Force Rising, and The Last Command) are among my favorite books.

If he shows up let’s hope he’s done right.

Tune in to ESPN2 or ESPN+ during the “Monday Night Football’ game to catch the trailer, or just hang out online to see it a bit later.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!