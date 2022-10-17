Disney Releases nuiMO Advent Calendar

Disney has been bringing the cute with their nuiMOs. Each season has outfits, accessories and new plush characters. They are super cute and very photogenic. Now Disney has released a 12 day Advent calendar set. The price on this is frankly ridiculous, but it’s cute.

With this you get two nuiMOs (Mickey and Minnie) in holiday attire. The rest of the calendar holds other surprises.

I’m just trying to figure out why it’s so expensive!

“Counting down the days until Christmas is even more fun with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the Disney nuiMOs 12-Day Advent Calendar. The joy begins with Mickey and Minnie Disney nuiMOs plush. Each day after that reveals a different Disney nuiMOs Christmas accessory, including festive clothes and a very special holiday surprise. Capturing the excitement of the season, this advent calendar makes every day feel like Christmas morning.

Disney nuiMOs 12-Day Advent Calendar

12 days of surprises

Mickey and Minnie Disney nuiMOs plush

Six Christmas outfits, including sweaters, pants, hats, PJs, snowsuit, snowman costume and earmuffs

Christmas tree

Comes in Christmas gift box“

The figures are $20 each and the outfits/ accessories tend to be $12.99 each. But a hat or ear muffs is not a $12.99 piece! I would argue that there is the equivalent of 5-6 outfits and an accessory set.

Two plush ($40) + 6-7 $13 sets ( $78 -$91) comes out to being $118 – $131. That is no where NEAR $150!

I love nuiMOs and I think this is super cute and I really like it, but I can not justify that price. I would be hard pressed to justify $100 on this.

If you are interested you can buy this item on Shop Disney now. Maybe it will be included when the AP 25% off discount starts on October 20, but that still makes it $112.50.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!