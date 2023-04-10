Disney Releases New Peter Pan and Wendy Trailer Ahead of Disney+ Launch







Disney has just released another trailer for the upcoming ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ film coming to Disney+. This trailer does seem to be more colorful than the last one. Wendy also does more in this trailer than in the last one. We seem to get more about the Darling family and Captain Hook as well.

Take a look!

The new film will release on April 28. Disney posted this write-up with the new trailer. I think people are getting tired of the “live-action reimagining.”

“Peter Pan & Wendy,” a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic, will begin streaming April 28, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. Check out the teaser trailer and poster for the original movie directed by David Lowery (“The Green Knight,” “Pete’s Dragon”), and get ready to experience the timeless adventure featuring the beloved characters like never before.

“Peter Pan & Wendy” introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl looking to avoid boarding school who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.”

The film stars Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy, Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbelle, Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, and Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Frankly, I’m not sure how this one is going to do, but since it will be on Disney+ we won’t likely get actual numbers. Peter Pan is facing an uphill battle as there have been so many versions of the IP. One thing that might boost the views is its home on Disney+. Subscribers will be able to watch it as part of the service and that might give it a larger audience.

