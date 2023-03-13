Disney Releases Full ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer. Scuttle, Flounder and Sebastian are Nightmare Fuel







Disney is making use of ABC hosting the Oscars by running the first full-length trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid.’ It’s still quite dark in places, but thankfully the colors are not all dark as many were worried about. Halle Bailey can sing, and she looks good. I wish they made her more ginger, but I’m a bit biased, being a ginger myself. The issue I’m having is with Ariel’s friends. Some things do not translate well to live-action.

Take a look at the trailer!

It does seem pretty movie accurate. That is a double-edged sword, with many wanting something different from the animated source material and others wanting it to be the same.

That being said. Some things do not translate well to live action, and Sebastian, Scuttle, and Flounder prove that. It’s like lousy taxidermy that you can’t look away from.

Disney also unveiled the theatrical poster:

“The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (“grown-ish”) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Prince Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (“Luca”) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as Queen Selina; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula.”

The issue with live-action adaptations of animated films is that not everything translates well. Hopefully, Ariel’s creepy friends won’t be too much of a distraction.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26, 2023.