Disney Releases First Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Cartoon In Almost 95 Years

Next year the Walt Disney Company will be 100 years old, and in honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, Walt Disney Animation created a hand-drawn short featuring the black-and-white character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

They really did a great job too, as it fits with the style of the original shorts.

Here’s the write-up on the video:

“Walt Disney’s Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is back! 🐰 For the first time in nearly 95 years, Oswald stars in an all-new hand-drawn short from Walt Disney Animation Studios in celebration of Disney 100 Years of Wonder! #Disney100″

The Oswald The Lucky Rabbit short was directed by Eric Goldberg and was produced by Dorothy McKim. Both offered a quote for the Disney press release.

Dorothy McKim talked about the people behind the short.

“On the eve of Disney’s 100th anniversary, it was such a joy to create the first new Oswald short from our studio since 1928. Our hand-drawn animation team—including our hand-drawn legends Mark Henn, Randy Haycock, and Eric Goldberg, as well our wonderful team of 2D apprentices—had a ball animating in the style of Oswald’s era.”

It’s great to see them go back to hand-drawn animation. I hope they do more and I’m extremely happy to see they have a team in place.

Eric Goldberg added:

“Oswald is such a plucky scamp. We wanted to bring Oswald back, and in the short, he literally returns to his original home: the movie screen. We wanted to have Oswald do all of the ‘squash-and-stretch,’ ‘rubber hose’-animation style, celebrating that first generation of Walt Disney’s artists.”

Oswald’s origins go back to 1927 when he first appeared in Trolley Troubles. Walt Disney, Ub Iwerks and their team would go on to create twenty-six Oswald cartoons for Universal. Then in 1928 they lost the rights. However, that led to the creation of Mickey Mouse.

Bob Iger was able to get Oswald returned to Disney in 2006 by making a deal with NBCUniversal and that’s why Oswald has returned to Disney merchandise, gaming and more.

With the release of this short, Disney has also worked with Snapchat to create a special Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Snapchat lens. The lens is available worldwide.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!