Disney Releases EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Food Guide

One of my favorite Walt Disney World Festivals, the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, is set to kick off on February 28 and run through May 27, 2024. Ahead of the event, Disney has just released the food and menu guide for the over 20 outdoor kitchens that will feature 60 new items this year, along with returning favorites!
Let’s take a look!
The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board
Food Items:
- Chicken and Waffles: Crispy chicken and a honey sweet cornbread waffle with whipped honey butter and spicy honey
- Honey-glazed Cauliflower with honey-roasted carrot purée, wild rice pilaf, spring vegetables, honey-blistered grapes, and sunflower brittle (New)
Beverages:
- Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with Streusel (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Copperpoint Brewing Co. Bee’s Squeeze Blonde Ale (New)
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine
- Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with blueberry vodka and streusel
Pineapple Promenade
Food Items:
- Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips
- DOLE Whip
Beverages:
- Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- DOLE Whip with Fanta (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Tropical Hefe
- Copperpoint Brewing Co. Tropical Hibiscus Blonde Ale (New)
- Wicked Weed Brewing Perni Haze Hazy IPA (New)
- Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine
- DOLE Whip topped with Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur
- Pineapple Beer Flight
Florida Fresh
Food Items:
- Grilled Warm Water Lobster Tail with Key lime butter (New)
- Cubanito with mojo-marinated pork belly, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and stone ground mustard sauce (New)
- Florida Strawberry Shortcake (Garden Graze Food Stroll)
Beverages:
- Cucumber-Watermelon Slushy (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Cucumber-Watermelon Slushy with Gin
Swirled Showcase
Food Items:
- Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone
- Vanilla
- Peanut Butter
- Grape Jelly
- Strawberry Basil Sorbet in a waffle cone (New)
- Ice Cream Float: Vanilla Soft-serve and Barq’s Red Creme Soda (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Liquid Nitro Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with fresh honey, granulated honey, honey mead blueberry compote Presented by National Honey Board (New)
Beverages:
- Vanilla Soft-serve with Cantaloupe Liqueur (New)
- Boulevard Brewing Co. Quirk Strawberry Banana Whip Hard Seltzer
- Strawberry Basil Sorbet with Hard Seltzer
Refreshment Port
Food Item:
- Plant-based Buffalo Chicken Tender Poutine on crispy potato barrels with ranch, and plant-based blue cheese crumbles (Plant-based) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)
Beverages:
- Country Boy Brewing Orange Cream Hard Cider (New)
- Villa Maria Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc
- Frozen Mojito with Boyd & Blair Rum
Northern Bloom
Food Items:
- Beef Tenderloin Tips with mushroom bordelaise sauce, whipped potatoes, and garden vegetables
- Chocolate Maple Whisky Cake
Beverages:
- Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Blackberry Wine (New)
- Collective Arts Brewing Beyond Reason Micro Pale Ale (New)
- Glutenberg Blonde Ale
- Collective Arts Brewing Grapefruit Lime Sour (New)
- Beer Flight
La Isla Fresca
Food Items:
- IMPOSSIBLE Jamaican Beef Patty with Spicy Papaya Syrup (New)
- Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked with oat, almond, and coconut milks topped with toasted coconut (Plant-based) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)
Beverages:
- Tropical Slush: Lemonade, grapefruit, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Wicked Weed Brewing Mango Wowie Hazy IPA with mango (New)
- Florida Orange Groves Winery Tropical Perception White Sangria
- Tropical Breeze with Don Q Límon Rum
Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
Food Items:
- Mediterranean Flatbread with chermoula, roasted vegetables, artichoke, olives, feta cheese
- Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake
Beverages:
- Pomegranate Mimosa
- Keel Farms Pear Honeysuckle Hard Cider (New)
- Woodchuck Imperial Sippin’ Citrus Hard Cider (New)
- 3 Daughters Brewing Pomegranate Hard Cider
- Cider Flight
Magnolia Terrace
Food Items:
- Muffuletta Panini with ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, and Swiss with olive salad
- Spicy Chicken Gumbo with andouille sausage and long grain & wild rice
- Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
Beverages:
- Bayou Cocktail: Spiced rum, coconut rum, fruit punch, and orange juice
- Urban Artifact Capy Snacks Fruit Punch Fruit Ale (New)
- Schneider Weisse LoveBeer Weissbier (New)
- Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine Double IPA
- Beer Flight
Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market
Food Items:
- Potato Pancakes with house-made apple sauce (Plant-based) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)
- Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with black forest ham and melted cheese
- Warm Cheese Strudel with berry compote
Beverages:
- Bitburger Premium Pils
- Stiegl Brewery Raspberry Radler
- Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier
- Apfelschaumwein: Apple Sparkling Wine and Apple Liqueur
- Beer Flight
Refreshment Outpost
Food Items:
- Seasonal Fruit Parfait with sweet chili sauce and DOLE Whip Mango (New) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)
- Tangerine Soft-serve
- Ice Cream Float: Tangerine soft-serve and Barq’s Red Creme Soda
Beverages:
- Lavender Martini: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with lavender and lemon
- Crooked Can Brewing Sorpresa Picante Pale Ale Winter Garden (New)
- Woodchuck 802 Barrel-Aged Hard Cider (New)
- SweetWater Brewing Co. Fruit Punch IPA (New)
Trowel & Trellis
Food Items:
- IMPOSSIBLE Farmhouse Meatball with lentil bread, spinach, marinated vegetables, and creamy herb aïoli (Garden Graze Food Stroll)
- Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs with green onions and peanuts
- Chocolate Mousse Terrarium with matcha crumble, and chocolate soil (New)
Beverages:
- Raspberry and Lemon Herbal Tea: Twinings Raspberry & Lemon Herbal Tea, and Simply Limeade (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)
- Raspberry and Lemon Herbal Tea with Gin: Twinings Raspberry & Lemon Herbal Tea, Simply Limeade, and Conniption Kinship Gin (New)
- Surreal Brewing Co. Natural Bridges Kolsch Style Non-Alcoholic Beer (New)
- Brew Hub Strawberry Heatwave Berliner (New)
The Citrus Blossom
Food Items:
- Orange Sesame Tempura Shrimp with orange-chile sauce
- Lemon Meringue Pie: Lemon curd, lemon mousse, and toasted meringue
Beverages:
- Orange-Lemon Smoothie in a souvenir Orange Bird sipper cup (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Southern Tier Brewing Company Orange Twist Imperial Ale (New)
- Left Hand Brewing Lemon Drop Shandy (New)
- Stone Brewing Tangerine Express Hazy IPA (New)
- Key Lime Wine Slush (New)
- Beer Flight
BRUNCHCOT
Food Items:
- Avocado Toast with marinated tomatoes and plant-based cheese crumbles on toasted ciabatta (Plant-based) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)
- Biscuit and Gravy with IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Fried Steak and IMPOSSIBLE Sausage Gravy (New)
- Fried Cinnamon Roll Bites with cream cheese frosting and candied bacon
Beverages:
- Froot Loops Shake (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Peach Bellini
- Coffee Cocktail: Joffrey’s Coffee with milk, vanilla vodka, and Kahlúa Rum and Coffee Liqueur
EPCOT Farmers Feast
Food Items:
Early Bloom Menu (Available Feb. 28 through March 30):
- Veal Tenderloin with spring pea risotto featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL INTERNATIONAL GRAINS Arborio Rice and red wine syrup (New)
- Strawberry Rhubarb Upside-down Cake with crème fraîche whipped cream
Springtime Menu (Available March 31 through April 27):
- Seared Scallop with tomato risotto featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL INTERNATIONAL GRAINS Arborio Rice and tomato beurre blanc (New)
- Blueberry Buckle with lemon crème fraîche (New)
Summer Solstice (Available April 28 through May 27):
- Seared Pork Tenderloin with corn risotto featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL INTERNATIONAL GRAINS Arborio Rice and roasted red pepper sauce (New)
- Peach Galette with ginger-vanilla whipped cream (New)
Food Item (Available throughout entire festival):
- Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and plant-based cheese (Plant-based) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)
Beverages (Available throughout entire festival):
- Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail featuring Islamorada Brewery & Distillery Hibiscus Gin
- Frozen Lemon Tea Cocktail with Bärenjäger Honey & Bourbon
The Land Cart hosted by AdventHealth
Food Items:
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with cucumbers, olives, and multigrain crackers (New)
- Açaí Parfait with Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and granola (New)
- Strawberry Fruit Bar
Beverage:
- Florida Smoothie: Pineapple, orange, and mango (New)
Connections Eatery
Food Items:
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich: Southern-fried chicken sandwich with hot honey and pickles on a brioche bun (New)
- Orange Bird Liege Waffle
Beverage:
- Blood Orange Hibiscus Margarita: Teremana Tequila with hibiscus and blood orange syrup, and orange juice (New)
Canada Popcorn Cart
Beverage:
- Peach Smash: Canadian Club Whiskey with lemon, peach purée, and ginger (New)
United Kingdom Beer Cart
Beverage:
- Scottish Thistle: Fords Gin with lemon and blackcurrant-cucumber syrup garnished with cucumber (New)
Jardin de Fiestas
Food Item:
- Sope de Chilorio: Guajillo pepper-braised pork on fried corn shells with black beans, shredded cabbage, crema Mexicana, queso fresco, and chives (New)
- Tamale de Rajas: Poblano peppers, corn, and cheese in masa topped with poblano cream sauce, crema mexicana, pickled carrots and onions with chives (New)
- Flan de Guayaba: Vanilla flan with guava coulis, whipped cream, and fresh fruit (New)
Beverages:
- Lychee Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, lychee liqueur, citrus juice, and agave nectar (New)
- Floral Margarita: Cherry liqueur, mezcal, hibiscus tea, and lime juice (New)
- Craft Mexican Draft Beer
Lotus House
Food Items:
- Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce
- House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons
- Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings
Beverages:
- Mango Bubble Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage)
- Brew Hub Honey Jasmine Lager Draft Beer
- Dragon Dynasty: Baijiu spirit, light rum, dragon fruit syrup, piña colada mix, and soda water (New)
- Lucky Peach: Peach whiskey, oolong tea, honey, lemon juice, and soda water (New)
- Tropical Moon: Vodka, triple sec, passion fruit syrup, soda water, and white boba pearls
Primavera Kitchen
Food Items:
- Bocconcini: Mozzarella bocconcini, grape tomatoes, and pesto sauce (New)
- Arrabbiata: Pennette pasta, spicy tomato sauce, and buttery shrimp (New)
- Quattro Formaggi: Pennette pasta and four-cheese sauce (New)
- Chocolate Cannoli: Chocolate-covered cannoli shell with peanut butter-ricotta filling (New)
Beverages:
- Peroni Pilsner
- Sauvignon Blanc
- Prosecco
- Italian Sangria (Available in red or white)
- Italian Margarita with limoncello and tequila
Hanami
Food Items:
- Frushi: Strawberry, pineapple, and lychee wrapped in coconut rice and pink soy wrap served with whipped cream, drizzled raspberry sauce, and toasted coconut
- Steam Bun filled with vegetables and plant-based soy meat (New)
- Ramen Cup: Ramen salad shaken in a cup with fresh vegetables, grilled chicken, and dashi broth with chili oil and yuzu (New)
Beverages:
- Watermelon-Strawberry Lemonade (New)
- Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Cherry Blossom Green Tea Pilsner (New)
- Ichigo Breeze Cocktail: Sake with Strawberry and Watermelon (New)
- Ozeki Pineapple Nigori Sake (New)
Fleur de Lys
Food Items:
- Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre, Herbes et Ail Rôtie: Croissant with Goat Cheese, Herbs, and Roasted Garlic
- Parmentier de Canard A L’Orange: Pulled Duck Confit with Orange Sauce and Garlic-Rosemary Mashed Potatoes (New)
- Gâteau au Crémeux Citron, Lavende et Thym, Compote de Fruits Rouges: Warm Cake filled with Lemon, Lavender, and Thyme-infused Cream served with Berry Compote (New)
- Beignet Caramélisé, Fourré Crème Vanille, Glacé au Caramel Fleur de Sel: Caramelized Beignet filled with Vanilla Cream and glazed with Caramel Fleur de Sel
Beverages:
- Kronenbourg Blanc 1664: Fruity White Beer with Citrus Notes
- Sparkling Raspberry Cocktail: Sparkling Wine with Raspberry Flavor
- Jean Bojour Val de Loire: Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley (New)
- La Vie en Rose Frozen Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose L’Orange, St. Germain Liqueur, White and Red Cranberry Juices
Funnel Cake
- Funnel Cake with powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, strawberries, whipped cream, strawberry glaze, and strawberry crunch (New)
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE)
- Iced Honey Jasmine Latte: A floral fusion of espresso, honey jasmine syrup, milk, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbles (New) (Alcoholic version available with Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur)
Near Canada
- Citrus Frosted Iced Tea: A tangy blend of frozen lemonade, Minute Maid Lemonade, Iced Tea, and orange-tangerine syrup garnished with a glazed orange peel (New) (Alcoholic version available with Grey Goose Vodka)
Showcase Plaza (Near Disney Traders)
- Iced Berry Chai Latte: A berry sweet blend of chai tea, blueberry syrup, and milk topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (New) (Alcoholic version available with Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur)
The American Adventure
- Tropical Frosted Iced Tea: An exotic blend of frozen lemon, Minute Maid Lemonade, iced tea, and Hawaiian Island Syrup garnished with a glazed orange peel (New) (Alcoholic version available with Grey Goose Vodka)
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: Disney Parks Blog
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.