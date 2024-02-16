Disney Releases EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival Food Guide







One of my favorite Walt Disney World Festivals, the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, is set to kick off on February 28 and run through May 27, 2024. Ahead of the event, Disney has just released the food and menu guide for the over 20 outdoor kitchens that will feature 60 new items this year, along with returning favorites!

Let’s take a look!

The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board

Food Items:

Chicken and Waffles : Crispy chicken and a honey sweet cornbread waffle with whipped honey butter and spicy honey

: Crispy chicken and a honey sweet cornbread waffle with whipped honey butter and spicy honey Honey-glazed Cauliflower with honey-roasted carrot purée, wild rice pilaf, spring vegetables, honey-blistered grapes, and sunflower brittle (New)

Beverages:

Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with Streusel (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Copperpoint Brewing Co. Bee’s Squeeze Blonde Ale (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Orange Blossom Honey Wine

Honey-Peach Cobbler Freeze with blueberry vodka and streusel

Pineapple Promenade

Food Items:

Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips

DOLE Whip

Beverages:

Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade (Non-alcoholic beverage)

DOLE Whip with Fanta (Non-alcoholic beverage)

3 Daughters Brewing Tropical Hefe

Copperpoint Brewing Co. Tropical Hibiscus Blonde Ale (New)

Wicked Weed Brewing Perni Haze Hazy IPA (New)

Playalinda Brewing Company Violet Lemonade Ale

Florida Orange Groves Winery Sparkling Pineapple Wine

DOLE Whip topped with Sōmrus Mango Cream Liqueur

Pineapple Beer Flight

Florida Fresh

Food Items:

Grilled Warm Water Lobster Tail with Key lime butter (New)

Cubanito with mojo-marinated pork belly , ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and stone ground mustard sauce (New)

, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and stone ground mustard sauce Florida Strawberry Shortcake (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

Beverages:

Cucumber-Watermelon Slushy (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Cucumber-Watermelon Slushy with Gin

Swirled Showcase

Food Items:

Soft-serve in a Waffle Cone Vanilla Peanut Butter Grape Jelly

Strawberry Basil Sorbet in a waffle cone (New)

in a waffle cone Ice Cream Float : Vanilla Soft-serve and Barq’s Red Creme Soda (Non-alcoholic beverage)

: Vanilla Soft-serve and Barq’s Red Creme Soda (Non-alcoholic beverage) Liquid Nitro Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with fresh honey, granulated honey, honey mead blueberry compote Presented by National Honey Board (New)

Beverages:

Vanilla Soft-serve with Cantaloupe Liqueur (New)

Boulevard Brewing Co. Quirk Strawberry Banana Whip Hard Seltzer

Strawberry Basil Sorbet with Hard Seltzer

Refreshment Port

Food Item:

Plant-based Buffalo Chicken Tender Poutine on crispy potato barrels with ranch, and plant-based blue cheese crumbles (Plant-based) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

Beverages:

Country Boy Brewing Orange Cream Hard Cider (New)

Villa Maria Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc

Frozen Mojito with Boyd & Blair Rum

Northern Bloom

Food Items:

Beef Tenderloin Tips with mushroom bordelaise sauce , whipped potatoes, and garden vegetables

, whipped potatoes, and garden vegetables Chocolate Maple Whisky Cake

Beverages:

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Blackberry Wine (New)

Collective Arts Brewing Beyond Reason Micro Pale Ale (New)

Glutenberg Blonde Ale

Collective Arts Brewing Grapefruit Lime Sour (New)

Beer Flight

La Isla Fresca

Food Items:

I MPOSSIBLE Jamaican Beef Patty with Spicy Papaya Syrup (New)

Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked with oat, almond, and coconut milks topped with toasted coconut (Plant-based) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

Beverages:

Tropical Slush: Lemonade, grapefruit, and simple syrup (Non-alcoholic beverage)

(Non-alcoholic beverage) Wicked Weed Brewing Mango Wowie Hazy IPA with mango (New)

Florida Orange Groves Winery Tropical Perception White Sangria

Tropical Breeze with Don Q Límon Rum

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Food Items:

Mediterranean Flatbread with chermoula , roasted vegetables, artichoke, olives, feta cheese

, roasted vegetables, artichoke, olives, feta cheese Orange Blossom-Saffron Cake

Beverages:

Pomegranate Mimosa

Keel Farms Pear Honeysuckle Hard Cider (New)

Woodchuck Imperial Sippin’ Citrus Hard Cider (New)

3 Daughters Brewing Pomegranate Hard Cider

Cider Flight

Magnolia Terrace

Food Items:

Muffuletta Panini with ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, and Swiss with olive salad

with ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, and Swiss with olive salad Spicy Chicken Gumbo with andouille sausage and long grain & wild rice

with andouille sausage and long grain & wild rice Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Beverages:

Bayou Cocktail: Spiced rum, coconut rum, fruit punch, and orange juice

Urban Artifact Capy Snacks Fruit Punch Fruit Ale (New)

Schneider Weisse LoveBeer Weissbier (New)

Parish Brewing Co. Ghost in the Machine Double IPA

Beer Flight

Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market

Food Items:

Potato Pancakes with house-made apple sauce (Plant-based) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

with house-made apple sauce Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with black forest ham and melted cheese

topped with black forest ham and melted cheese Warm Cheese Strudel with berry compote

Beverages:

Bitburger Premium Pils

Stiegl Brewery Raspberry Radler

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier

Apfelschaumwein: Apple Sparkling Wine and Apple Liqueur

Beer Flight

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

Seasonal Fruit Parfait with sweet chili sauce and DOLE Whip Mango (New) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

with sweet chili sauce and DOLE Whip Mango Tangerine Soft-serve

Ice Cream Float: Tangerine soft-serve and Barq’s Red Creme Soda

Beverages:

Lavender Martini: Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka with lavender and lemon

Crooked Can Brewing Sorpresa Picante Pale Ale Winter Garden (New)

Woodchuck 802 Barrel-Aged Hard Cider (New)

SweetWater Brewing Co. Fruit Punch IPA (New)

Trowel & Trellis

Food Items:

IMPOSSIBLE Farmhouse Meatball with lentil bread, spinach, marinated vegetables, and creamy herb aïoli (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

with lentil bread, spinach, marinated vegetables, and creamy herb aïoli Soy-glazed Sticky Ribs with green onions and peanuts

with green onions and peanuts Chocolate Mousse Terrarium with matcha crumble, and chocolate soil (New)

Beverages:

Raspberry and Lemon Herbal Tea: Twinings Raspberry & Lemon Herbal Tea, and Simply Limeade (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Raspberry and Lemon Herbal Tea with Gin: Twinings Raspberry & Lemon Herbal Tea, Simply Limeade, and Conniption Kinship Gin (New)

Surreal Brewing Co. Natural Bridges Kolsch Style Non-Alcoholic Beer (New)

Brew Hub Strawberry Heatwave Berliner (New)

The Citrus Blossom

Food Items:

Orange Sesame Tempura Shrimp with orange-chile sauce

with orange-chile sauce Lemon Meringue Pie: Lemon curd, lemon mousse, and toasted meringue

Beverages:

Orange-Lemon Smoothie in a souvenir Orange Bird sipper cup (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Southern Tier Brewing Company Orange Twist Imperial Ale (New)

Left Hand Brewing Lemon Drop Shandy (New)

Stone Brewing Tangerine Express Hazy IPA (New)

Key Lime Wine Slush (New)

Beer Flight

BRUNCHCOT

Food Items:

Avocado Toast with marinated tomatoes and plant-based cheese crumbles on toasted ciabatta (Plant-based) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

with marinated tomatoes and plant-based cheese crumbles on toasted ciabatta Biscuit and Gravy with IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Fried Steak and IMPOSSIBLE Sausage Gravy (New)

with IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Fried Steak and IMPOSSIBLE Sausage Gravy Fried Cinnamon Roll Bites with cream cheese frosting and candied bacon

Beverages:

Froot Loops Shake (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Peach Bellini

Coffee Cocktail: Joffrey’s Coffee with milk, vanilla vodka, and Kahlúa Rum and Coffee Liqueur

EPCOT Farmers Feast

Food Items:

Early Bloom Menu (Available Feb. 28 through March 30):

Veal Tenderloin with spring pea risotto featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL INTERNATIONAL GRAINS Arborio Rice and red wine syrup (New)

with spring pea risotto featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL INTERNATIONAL GRAINS Arborio Rice and red wine syrup Strawberry Rhubarb Upside-down Cake with crème fraîche whipped cream

Springtime Menu (Available March 31 through April 27):

Seared Scallop with tomato risotto featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL INTERNATIONAL GRAINS Arborio Rice and tomato beurre blanc (New)

with tomato risotto featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL INTERNATIONAL GRAINS Arborio Rice and tomato beurre blanc Blueberry Buckle with lemon crème fraîche (New)

Summer Solstice (Available April 28 through May 27):

Seared Pork Tenderloi n with corn risotto featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL INTERNATIONAL GRAINS Arborio Rice and roasted red pepper sauce (New)

n with corn risotto featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL INTERNATIONAL GRAINS Arborio Rice and roasted red pepper sauce Peach Galette with ginger-vanilla whipped cream (New)

Food Item (Available throughout entire festival):

Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and plant-based cheese (Plant-based) (Garden Graze Food Stroll)

Beverages (Available throughout entire festival):

Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail featuring Islamorada Brewery & Distillery Hibiscus Gin

Frozen Lemon Tea Cocktail with Bärenjäger Honey & Bourbon

The Land Cart hosted by AdventHealth

Food Items:

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with cucumbers, olives, and multigrain crackers (New)

with cucumbers, olives, and multigrain crackers Açaí Parfait with Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and granola (New)

with Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and granola Strawberry Fruit Bar

Beverage:

Florida Smoothie: Pineapple, orange, and mango (New)

Connections Eatery

Food Items:

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich : Southern-fried chicken sandwich with hot honey and pickles on a brioche bun (New)

: Southern-fried chicken sandwich with hot honey and pickles on a brioche bun Orange Bird Liege Waffle

Beverage:

Blood Orange Hibiscus Margarita: Teremana Tequila with hibiscus and blood orange syrup, and orange juice (New)

Canada Popcorn Cart

Beverage:

Peach Smash: Canadian Club Whiskey with lemon, peach purée, and ginger (New)

United Kingdom Beer Cart

Beverage:

Scottish Thistle: Fords Gin with lemon and blackcurrant-cucumber syrup garnished with cucumber (New)

Jardin de Fiestas

Food Item:

Sope de Chilorio : Guajillo pepper-braised pork on fried corn shells with black beans, shredded cabbage, crema Mexicana, queso fresco, and chives (New)

: Guajillo pepper-braised pork on fried corn shells with black beans, shredded cabbage, crema Mexicana, queso fresco, and chives Tamale de Rajas : Poblano peppers, corn, and cheese in masa topped with poblano cream sauce, crema mexicana, pickled carrots and onions with chives (New)

: Poblano peppers, corn, and cheese in masa topped with poblano cream sauce, crema mexicana, pickled carrots and onions with chives Flan de Guayaba: Vanilla flan with guava coulis, whipped cream, and fresh fruit (New)

Beverages:

Lychee Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, lychee liqueur, citrus juice, and agave nectar (New)

Floral Margarita: Cherry liqueur, mezcal, hibiscus tea, and lime juice (New)

Craft Mexican Draft Beer

Lotus House

Food Items:

Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer with creamy peanut sauce

with creamy peanut sauce House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons

Pan-fried Vegetable Dumplings

Beverages:

Mango Bubble Tea (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Brew Hub Honey Jasmine Lager Draft Beer

Dragon Dynasty: Baijiu spirit, light rum, dragon fruit syrup, piña colada mix, and soda water (New)

Lucky Peach: Peach whiskey, oolong tea, honey, lemon juice, and soda water (New)

Tropical Moon: Vodka, triple sec, passion fruit syrup, soda water, and white boba pearls

Primavera Kitchen

Food Items:

Bocconcini : Mozzarella bocconcini, grape tomatoes, and pesto sauce (New)

: Mozzarella bocconcini, grape tomatoes, and pesto sauce Arrabbiata : Pennette pasta, spicy tomato sauce, and buttery shrimp (New)

: Pennette pasta, spicy tomato sauce, and buttery shrimp Quattro Formaggi : Pennette pasta and four-cheese sauce (New)

: Pennette pasta and four-cheese sauce Chocolate Cannoli: Chocolate-covered cannoli shell with peanut butter-ricotta filling (New)

Beverages:

Peroni Pilsner

Sauvignon Blanc

Prosecco

Italian Sangria (Available in red or white)

Italian Margarita with limoncello and tequila

Hanami

Food Items:

Frushi : Strawberry, pineapple, and lychee wrapped in coconut rice and pink soy wrap served with whipped cream, drizzled raspberry sauce, and toasted coconut

: Strawberry, pineapple, and lychee wrapped in coconut rice and pink soy wrap served with whipped cream, drizzled raspberry sauce, and toasted coconut Steam Bun filled with vegetables and plant-based soy meat (New)

and plant-based soy meat Ramen Cup: Ramen salad shaken in a cup with fresh vegetables, grilled chicken, and dashi broth with chili oil and yuzu (New)

Beverages:

Watermelon-Strawberry Lemonade (New)

Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Cherry Blossom Green Tea Pilsner (New)

Ichigo Breeze Cocktail: Sake with Strawberry and Watermelon (New)

Ozeki Pineapple Nigori Sake (New)

Fleur de Lys

Food Items:

Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre , Herbes et Ail Rôtie: Croissant with Goat Cheese, Herbs, and Roasted Garlic

, Herbes et Ail Rôtie: Croissant with Goat Cheese, Herbs, and Roasted Garlic Parmentier de Canard A L’Orange : Pulled Duck Confit with Orange Sauce and Garlic-Rosemary Mashed Potatoes (New)

: Pulled Duck Confit with Orange Sauce and Garlic-Rosemary Mashed Potatoes Gâteau au Crémeux Citron , Lavende et Thym, Compote de Fruits Rouges: Warm Cake filled with Lemon, Lavender, and Thyme-infused Cream served with Berry Compote (New)

, Lavende et Thym, Compote de Fruits Rouges: Warm Cake filled with Lemon, Lavender, and Thyme-infused Cream served with Berry Compote Beignet Caramélisé, Fourré Crème Vanille, Glacé au Caramel Fleur de Sel: Caramelized Beignet filled with Vanilla Cream and glazed with Caramel Fleur de Sel

Beverages:

Kronenbourg Blanc 1664: Fruity White Beer with Citrus Notes

Sparkling Raspberry Cocktail: Sparkling Wine with Raspberry Flavor

Jean Bojour Val de Loire: Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley (New)

La Vie en Rose Frozen Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose L’Orange, St. Germain Liqueur, White and Red Cranberry Juices

Funnel Cake

Funnel Cake with powdered sugar, vanilla ice cream, strawberries, whipped cream, strawberry glaze, and strawberry crunch (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE)

Iced Honey Jasmine Latte: A floral fusion of espresso, honey jasmine syrup, milk, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbles (New) (Alcoholic version available with Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur)

Near Canada

Citrus Frosted Iced Tea: A tangy blend of frozen lemonade, Minute Maid Lemonade, Iced Tea, and orange-tangerine syrup garnished with a glazed orange peel (New) (Alcoholic version available with Grey Goose Vodka)

Showcase Plaza (Near Disney Traders)

Iced Berry Chai Latte: A berry sweet blend of chai tea, blueberry syrup, and milk topped with whipped cream and cinnamon (New) (Alcoholic version available with Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur)

The American Adventure

Tropical Frosted Iced Tea: An exotic blend of frozen lemon, Minute Maid Lemonade, iced tea, and Hawaiian Island Syrup garnished with a glazed orange peel (New) (Alcoholic version available with Grey Goose Vodka)

