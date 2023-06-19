Disney Releases 1960’s Decades Collection

It’s time for another Disney100 Decades Collection. Today’s release features the 1960’s and included nods to ‘101 Dalmatians,’ ‘The Jungle Book,’ ‘The Sword in the Stone’ and more.
101 Dalmatians Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88
“Who needs a Dalmatian plantation when your whole pack of pedigree pups can call this Loungefly mini backpack home? Inspired by Walt Disney’s classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians, our canine-themed carry-all spotlights original animation art on a simulated leather grain bag that’s sure to wag a few tails around town. Lift up the edge of the rug and the front of the armchair to reveal a couple of the mischievous pups who are hiding.
- Simulated leather mini backpack
- Screen art from the film includes Roger, Anita, Pongo, Perdita, Nanny Cook and Dalmatian puppies on front, sides and back
- Features 3D elements
- Lift up rug and front valance on armchair to reveal two puppies hiding
- Double zipper main compartment
- Side slip pockets
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Goldtone hardware
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps
- Top carry handle
- Print lining featuring allover Dalmatian puppy print“
The Jungle Book Mouse Ear Headband – $39.99
“Crazy cool. All the squares will be saying, ”I wanna be like you” when you’re sporting this colorful ear headband themed to Walt Disney’s animated classic The Jungle Book. Here are all the bare necessities; like fabric ears featuring cast favorites, embroidered accents, a woven bow and a Disney100 logo metal tag. Man this is really livin’!
- Woven fabric ears with felt foliage appliqués
- Character print ears include King Louis and Baloo on front, Shere Khan and Kaa on back
- Embroidered accents
- Burlap bow
- Fabric covered band
- Non-slip velour interior
- Metal Disney100 logo tag on side
- Inspired by Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book (1967), his last animated feature as producer“
Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day Heffalumps and Woozles Magicband+ – $64.99
“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. This MagicBand+ design revisits Pooh’s surreal nightmare of ”hunny”-guzzling Heffalumps and Woozles from Disney’s animated classic Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day, part of The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Better be wary!
- Limited Edition of 4,300
- Includes one MagicBand+ with Heffalumps and Woozles design
- Strap features Heffalumps and Woozles
- Tappable icon features Heffalump with ”Hunny” jar
- Inspired by Disney’s Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day (1968) and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)“
Merlin and Mad Madame Mim Plush Set – $34.99
“The ”Wizard’s Duel” between Merlin the magician and his old adversary Mad Madam Mim provides the comedic climax to Walt Disney’s animated classic The Sword in the Stone as the two sorcerers use their powers of transformation to become a variety of opposing animals. Mim breaks the rules by changing into a mythological dragon but mousey Merlin soon puts a pox on her plans. Relive their rivalry with this expressive plush set.
- Set of two plush toys
- Features Merlin as mouse and Mim as dragon
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Fuzzy fabrics
- Soft fill
- Furry tufts, whiskers and hair
- ”Scaled” texture in dragon
- Felt elements
- Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Walt Disney’s The Sword in the Stone (1963)“
Ludwig Von Drake Wonderful World of Disney Color Pin – $34.99
“Your host Professor Von Drake teaches a crash course in the color spectrum with this extraordinary pin featuring three pivoting spotlights in translucent colors. Cross them to reveal secondary colors and more on an adventure in color as seen on Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color.
- Limited Release
- Pin-on-pin design
- Features Professor Ludwig Von Drake
- Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color logo on globe
- Three pivoting ”spotlights” with translucent fill
- Enameled cloisonné
- Laser print elements
- Nickel finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2023 backstamp
- Mickey icon pin backs
- Comes on Disney100 card
- Professor Ludwig Von Drake (Donald Duck’s Uncle) debuted on the first episode of Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color: An Adventure in Color in 1961“
You can purchase these items at Shop Disney online or in the theme parks.
