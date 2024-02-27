Disney Raises Walt Disney World Ticket Prices For 2025







As if you weren’t paying enough to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney has just raised its prices again. Now, the lowest single-day ticket price is up $10, and that just gets you in the door. They want you to pay even more for Genie+ to actually be able to get onto the rides.

How much did Disney raise prices?

As of today, January 1, 2025, Disney will raise their lowest ticket price from $109 to $119, and most of their tickets seem to be raised about $5-$10 on average across the board. Even multi-day tickets are seeing the same increases.

However, that adds up. For a family of 4, $5-$10 per person adds up to $20-$40 extra a day. For a five-day trip, that means an additional $100-$200 on an already expensive vacation.

While that doesn’t sound like a lot of money, they keep raising Genie+ every time the parks get busy. If you want to use that service to get through the lines quicker, you will be paying for that on top of the admission price.

So far, Annual Passes have not increased, but that’s likely just a matter of time.

Disney has announced a new offer for 2025 that gives guests “complimentary” passes to either Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach on their arrival day. They will raise prices on everything else to cover the cost. Magic isn’t free, and Disney magic is the most expensive of them all.

