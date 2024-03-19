Disney Pushing Marvel To Honor What Came Before When Telling New Stories







It seems that Disney and Marvel are re-examining their shows and films moving forward, and they are making “honoring source material” a priority, according to Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Winderbaum expressed his excitement about working on “X-Men ’97.” During the discussion, he mentioned how much the streaming landscape has changed in the last couple of years, and moving forward, Marvel will need to be “a little bit more judicious with our choices.”

The discussion turned to the failure of “Secret Invasion” and how the performance of that show led to the retooling of “Daredevil: Born Again.”

When the higher-ups at Marvel reviewed the initial footage, they decided to change course and use “Loki” as an example of where to take the show—focusing on what came before to honor characters and set up new stories.

Winderbaum explained, “Frankly, a lot of that [Daredevil: Born Again second attempt] was influenced as much from Loki as it was from our X-Men ’97 experience. It’s about honoring what came before in order to find a new arc for these iconic characters. So I am really excited about what’s on the horizon. There’s some great, great work coming down the pipe that audiences are going to really love.”

With this new thought process, Disney finally accepted the Netflix “Daredevil” show as well as the other Marvel shows like “Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones,” “Iron Fist,” and the “Defenders” as cannon within the MCU.

In recent years, Marvel and Lucasfilm have both struggled with honoring what came before and transforming it into something new. Maybe instead of “reinventing the wheel” to be something else, they should focus on studying the “wheel” and adding to what is already there to make a better one.

Personally, I think this is fantastic news, and I hope that this leads to more content that will excite long-time fans.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter