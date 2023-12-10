Disney Plus to Revive Firefly with a New Serenity Movie?!







The short-lived but massively loved Joss Whedon sci-fi series Firefly has long been rumored to be in the process of being resurrected. Could Disney Plus be the new savior for fans of the series and the film Serenity?

It looks like the new rumors of a Firefly revival were thanks to a post by YODA BBY ABY on Facebook. But there’s some bad news…

The account is known for creating fake and satirical movie news.

Yes, I’m going to have to dash your hopes for another Serenity movie because the latest rumor all started with the past below:

In case the post goes dark, here’s what it contains:

“THE SERENITY FLIES AGAIN!!! Get ready for an intergalactic thrill ride as the crew of Serenity returns in “Serenity: Echoes of Tranquility,” soaring onto Disney+ this July 2024! Nathan Fillion, Adam Baldwin, and Summer Glau reprise their iconic roles, plunging fans into a mesmerizing tale of adventure, betrayal, and newfound alliances. Brace yourself for a space odyssey that will redefine the meaning of loyalty, exclusively on Disney+!“

However, there’s still hope for the Serenity and her crew. Disney has been blowing money on big-budget MCU series for years with diminishing returns. The revival of the series or even just another follow-up movie could be a huge draw. Since the Mouse owns the FOX catalog, maybe it’s time to focus funds on something people actually want.

Firefly premiered in 2002 and ran for 14 episodes. It still holds a 9.0/10 rating on IMDB. Although it was widely liked by those who tuned in, the series’ low ratings caused Fox to cancel it even before all the episodes aired.

The series has been compared to Cowboy Bebop, the late ’90s anime series from Hajime Yatate. Honestly, Firefly is probably considered a more faithful live-action adaptation of the anime than the Netflix series at this point.

What do you think of a Firefly return with Disney backing? Let us know below!

