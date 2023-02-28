Disney+ Peter Pan And Wendy Trailer Drops







Today we finally have a look at the upcoming Disney+ ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ coming to the service on April 28, 2023. A trailer was released earlier today.

Here is the write-up:

“Peter Pan & Wendy” introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.”

The new films stars “Jude Law (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”), Alexander Molony (“The Reluctant Landlord”), Ever Anderson (“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”), Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (“A Discovery of Witches”), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (“House of Cards”), Alan Tudyk (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), and Jim Gaffigan (“The Jim Gaffigan Show”). “Peter Pan and Wendy” is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks (“The Green Knight”) based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film “Peter Pan.” The producer is Jim Whitaker (“Pete’s Dragon”), with Adam Borba (“A Wrinkle in Time”), Thomas M. Hammel (“Thor: Ragnarok”), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.”

This new version makes several changes to the animated version including Lost Boys being girls too and more diversity in casting.

Of course it is yet another live-action remake by Disney, but overall ‘Peter Pan’ lends itself more to a live-action adaptation than ‘Lilo and Stitch’ (which we are also getting.)

Here is the poster for the film:

Personally, I just wish Disney would move on to making more new things and stopping the live-action adaptations.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!