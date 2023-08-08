Disney Permanently Halts Physical Media Sales In Australia & New Zealand







It had been reported last week that Disney was seeking to end all physical media sales media sales of their films and television series in Australia going forward. Now some new details have come out saying that the self-inflicted “ban” will not only be permanent but will also come to the neighboring country of New Zealand.







In a news segment on Seven News Australia, the following statement was made:



“The Walt Disney Company confirmed it is pulling out of Australia’s physical media market, and the limited number of Australian and New Zealand stockists will no longer receive DVDs after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.“



The decision comes from Disney trying to push for their Disney+ streaming service as the only destination for all Disney content, but also the declining sales on all physical media in the region.









One of the major reasons why this is somewhat alarming is the idea of actually owning your media. Being able to watch any movie or show you want without any risk of commercials, renewing subscriptions, or data loss. Losing the ability to own something is a scary thought.







Another big reason is the possibility of censorship. Be it editing certain dialogue/scenes or outright removing certain shows or films. Be it for political reasons or for licensing/legal issues.



In addition to physical media sales, Disney is also shutting down most of their cable networks overseas. It will only be a matter of time before they try to bring that practice here, and you will be forced to subscribe to Disney+ in order to watch older movies and shows.



Source: WDWNT