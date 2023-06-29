Disney Owned National Geographic Lays Off Writers and Will Rely on Freelancers







It seems the cuts keep on coming from Disney as the staff writers for the 135-year publication National Geographic, have been cut and will be replaced by freelancers moving forward.

The writers were informed in April that cuts were coming to the publication. But now it’s been revealed that about 19 staff writers have been cut, and the publication will use freelancers and editors to complete the publications.

Disney acquired the publication when it purchased Fox in 2019.

According to Deadline, a National Geographic spokesperson indicated that editors and some writers do remain with the publication, and the removal of so many staff writers will somehow not impact the publication.

“National Geographic will continue to publish a monthly magazine that is dedicated to exceptional multi-platform storytelling with cultural impact. Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms. Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect.”

Someone in the Deadline article comments brought up a very good question asking how freelancers were going to fund expeditions to bring the same quality of stories the staff writers did.

“So how do freelancers get to fund months-long expeditions to write and photograph the in-depth stories like the staff used to be able to do?” – Sour

I had to laugh at the perfect response “Sour’s” comment got, with an “anonymous” account replying:

“Maybe they can hitch a ride with National Geographic Expeditions, another Disney Division, taking people around the world.”

It seems Disney wants the name “National Geographic” for branding and Disney+ content but not necessarily for the magazine that is reportedly still one of the most-read publications in America.

Sadly, National Geographic isn’t the only publication letting writers go. Many journals, newspapers, and blogs have been laying off writers of late. Usually, their reasons include a diminishing audience or a shift in direction for the publication. More and more publications are turning to freelance writers in lieu of paid staff writers. It isn’t just Disney.

Source: Deadline