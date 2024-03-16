Disney On Ice Guests Warned Of Possible Measles Exposure In Ohio

Search
By Kambrea Pratt
(Image Credit: Disney on Ice)
The measles is back, and several states have had alerts about the rising number of cases, including Florida. Now, it seems that visitors to “Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars” in Cincinnati, Ohio, may have been exposed to the illness during one of the shows at the Heritage Bank Center on March 8, 2024.

According to PEOPLE, the Cincinnati Health Department has warned about the potential for a measles outbreak after an infected person attended the show. Anyone who was in the building up to two hours after the 7 PM show on March 8 could have been exposed. This includes guests and performers.

Measles is considered infectious from four days before the rash appears to four days after the rash appears. The incubation period can be 7-14 days from exposure.

They ask that if anyone begins to experience symptoms like a high fever and cough, they should isolate immediately and not go to the hospital to be tested, as it could expose others. The Health Department said they would be providing information on how to arrange testing. If you have had the measles vaccine, your risk is considered “low.”

Here is what they said in a press release, “Any person who may have been exposed and develops symptoms – high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash beginning three to five days after other symptoms occur – should isolate until testing arrangements can be made.” 

By the end of this year, the World Health Organization believes that about half the world’s population could be at “high or very high” risk for measles exposure. Currently, several states have seen measles cases, including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

If you are traveling or attending events, please use caution and keep your vaccinations current. 

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: PEOPLE, Cincinnati Enquirer


