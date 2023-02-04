Disney Offers Nighttime POV of Tron Lightcycle Run







Greetings Programs! While everyone is getting ready for the opening of Tron Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Disney has released a POV ride through video on TikTok. This video features the nighttime views seen on the attraction. Frankly after dark will be the most in demand time for the attraction.

After you see this video you will see why:

It’s beautiful! The combination of the lighted canopy with the glimpse of the Magic Kingdom around it is stunning. Then the screens and light play inside just make it that much more amazing.

Disney also shared a “spoiler free” Cast Member reaction video to the pre-show.

WDWNT posted this sneak peek video on their YouTube!

The attraction is meant to take place after the ‘Tron Legacy.’

“The story of Tron Lightcycle / Run picks up after “Tron: Legacy” where Kevin’s son, Sam Flynn, has opened a second gateway into a digital realm called the Grid. The first of these portals he created is found at Shanghai Disneyland with the original Tron Lightcycle Power Run. When you enter the queue at Magic Kingdom, you’ll feel as if you’re digitized and transported to the Grid for a Lightcycle race.”

Which obviously lends itself to a tie in for the third ‘Tron’ film, which hopefully actually has Tron featured in it. (which was a huge pet peeve for this original Tron fan.)

Overall the attraction looks amazing. The one potential downside is that some Cast Members are reporting issues with not fitting into the lightcycle seats. It’s like the problems with ‘Flight of Passage’ but more restrictive. There is a back car on some vehicles that allow riders to sit in regular seats. I expect demand for those to be high due to disabilities and sizing issues. So expect a much longer wait if you fit into those categories (ironic wording is intentional.)

Test seats are available at the attraction to make sure you can fit.

Tron Lightcycle Run will open to all guests on April 4, 2023.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!