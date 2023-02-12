Disney Offers 100 Years Commercial For the Super Bowl







Today Bob Iger unveiled a new 100 years of Disney video that will be aired during the Super Bowl. It’s clearly meant to invoke nostalgia, however it mostly focuses on films made in last few years and Disney Star Wars for some reason.

Today I want to share this video, which celebrates the @WaltDisneyCo‘s 100 year milestone. We are enormously grateful to our storytellers, our cast members and our fans. Thank you and enjoy. #Disney100 pic.twitter.com/LowCx9t2Iv — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) February 12, 2023

I have mixed feelings on this. I’m going to leave it at that.

