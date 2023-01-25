Disney Offering New Encanto Package at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Locations







Is your child a fan of ‘Encanto?’ If so I have some good news for you. Disney has announced that both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be offering and ‘Encanto Royal Transformation’ at their Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations.

Children ages 3-12 can participate in the special “make-overs” that are offered at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations. When you make your reservation you can request the new ‘Encanto’ package to receive hairstyling, a dress and more.

Pricing starts at $179.95 (plus tax) and includes:

Hairstyling

Shimmering makeup with face gem

Princess sash and cinch bag

Nail polish

Mirabel or Isabela gown

Coordinating accessories (shoes sold separately)

Other packages range from $99.95- $450.00 (depending on what is offered at WDW or Disneyland) Packages for “Knights” start at $19.99 and run up to $79.99.

You can bring your own dress with you and book a less expensive package, as many include the dress for a much higher price.

If you have the chance to do the experience I recommend it. My daughter got it done once and she just loved it! Worth every penny! Her grandma made her dress as the plus sized options were not great.

Helpful tips / fine print:

Reserve Early Makeovers at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique are very popular. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made.

Check-in Location Check in at the Boutique entrance located right behind Cinderella Castle.

Cancellation A valid accepted credit card number is required at time of booking. A $10 cancellation fee will be applied to credit cards for all no-shows or if a reservation is canceled within 24 hours of scheduled time. Your credit card will not be charged before your visit.

Ages To participate, Guests must be between 3 and 12 years of age and be accompanied by an adult (18 years of age or older). Each child may be accompanied by up to 2 Guests to observe the transformation.

Time Required Transformations will take up to one hour, depending on the package selected.

Hair Children should arrive with clean and brushed hair.

Prices and Services Subject to Change All prices, package components, costumes, accessories, hairstyles and information contained herein are subject to change without notice. Costume selection and sizing may vary—certain accessories are sold separately.

Theme Park Admission Magic Kingdom park admission and a park reservation for the same park on same date are required, and are not included in the price of this experience.