Disney Makes Deal With Netflix For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ While Netflix Gets Agreement For 14 Disney+ Shows







Disney and Netflix have reached an 18-month licensing deal to share some content across their platforms. In the agreement, Disney will get to run the entire “Greys’ Antomy” library on Hulu and their new combined Hulu and Disney+ app -Disney One-App.

I always thought it strange that Netflix had the show that comes from a Disney-owned (ABC) network, probably over an agreement they made before Disney+. However, it now seems that Hulu and Netflix will both share the rights to run the 19 seasons of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Netflix will get a non-exclusive, 18 month, licensing deal for 14 Disney library shows, including Lost, Prison Break, Archer, Reba, This Is Us, How I Met Your Mother, Home Improvement, My Wife and Kids, White Collar, The Resident, ESPN 30 for 30, The Bernie Mac Show and the modern Wonder Years reboot.

Another show, The Hughleys, will stream next year on both Hulu and Netflix, according to Deadline.

Now it seems that streaming networks are going to try to offer more licensing agreements for content across platforms. This way, even if they don’t have the subscribers their competitor has, they can still make money off the content elsewhere.

This is the second large Disney+-related deal today. It is also being reported that Disney will merge their Disney+ Hotstar with Reliance Industries in India. Reliance would control 51% of the platform, with Disney controlling 49% in exchange for a big payout.

One has to wonder how much money Disney needs to start a merger with Hotstar and license out 14 shows to their top competitor in exchange for one show.

It is a win for consumers who subscribe to Hulu and want to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or for Netflix subscribers who want to watch the shows gained there. Only one subscription will be needed.

Source: Deadline