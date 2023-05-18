Disney Is Offering a New Hulu Deal As They Try To Boost Subscribers







Disney is now offering a new National Streaming Day deal for new and returning Hulu subscribers (not subscribers of the Disney bundle.) You can subscribe to Hulu (with ads) for $2 a month for three months and add Disney+ (with ads) for $2 a month more.

More on the offer:

This offer starts today and runs through 11:59 PM PST, May 27. You can only take advantage of the offer if you haven’t been a subscriber to Hulu in the past month. So you can’t cancel your plan and re-up immediately at this price point.

After three months, Disney will charge you the full price of Hulu at $7.99 a month. The Disney+ add-on will remain at $2 a month. If you are interested, you can go to Head to hulu.com/earlyaccess to learn more.

“After expiration of the promotional period, Hulu (With Ads) subscription auto-renews at $7.99/month, and Disney+ (With Ads) subscription auto-renews at $2/month, or then-current regular monthly price respectively. ”

This is twice as much as their National Streaming Day deal last year at $1 a month.

Interestingly enough, this offer comes shortly after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the new Disney+/Hulu app coming later this year.

Coincidentally, it also comes after the rumor that Comcast will likely make Disney buy out their third of Hulu for $30 billion. However, nothing has officially been decided or announced.

Disney did not gain much with Hulu subscribers last quarter, only adding 200k subs. Meanwhile, Disney+ dropped about 300k subscribers in the United States and Canada. They need to pull more subscribers to both platforms—especially Disney+, as it’s nowhere near the projected numbers for 16 months from now.

This also brings us to another reason Disney could be trying to entice subscribers, a lawsuit. Disney, Bob Chapek, Kareem Daniel, and Christine McCarthy have been named in a potential class action suit over the performance of the Disney+ streaming platform and some of the questionable financial decisions around it.

Whatever the reason, it seems Disney needs better numbers, at least for the Q3 meeting. It’s a win for those wanting Hulu for $2 a month, though!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!