Disney Is Making 25th Anniversary Titanic Merchandise Now

It’s been widely speculated that Bob Iger overspent on the Fox acquisition, paying over $71 billion. Since then Disney is trying to leverage all the IP they now own anyway that they can. So now they are making 25th Anniversary ‘Titanic’ merchandise.
Shop Disney has just unveiled several anniversary pieces.
Let’s take a look!
Titanic 25th Anniversary Grand Staircase Clock – $215
For that price you are likely expecting a large clock. Well it’s not. The clock measures approx. 17 2/5” H x 11 3/4” W x 2 7/8” D.
“Bring a timely reminder of the epic movie Titanic into your home with this detailed replica of the ”Honor and Glory Crowning Time” clock. Inspired by the clock seen on the spectacular grand staircase set of the award-winning film, it features two classic winged female figures standing on either side of an elegant working clock with Roman numerals
- Finely detailed replica of clock seen on the grand staircase set of Titanic
- Working clock
- Suitable for mantle
- Part of the Titanic 25th Anniversary Collection
- Requires 1 x AA battery, included
- 48.5% poly resin / 48.5% stone powder / 2% battery box + batteries / 1% metal“
Titanic Sketchbook Set – $24.99
When you want to draw your significant other like “one of your French girls” you can use this anniversary sketchbook to do that.
“In celebration of the 25th anniversary of director James Cameron’s historical epic comes this Titanic sketchbook set. A detailed replica of the prop seen in the movie, the elegant simulated leather case is embossed with a silhouette of the ill-fated ship above its name. It opens to reveal a sketchbook with the Titanic on the front and eight pencils each with a different hardness.
- Detailed replica of prop from the 1997 movie
- Sketchbook set includes case, sketchbook and eight pencils
- Simulated brown leather case
- Case features embossed ”Titanic” and silhouette of Titanic
- Interior features embossed ship’s wheel
- Includes elastic holders for eight pencils
- Includes sleeve to hold sketchbook
- Sketchbook includes silhouette of Titanic and ”Titanic” on front
- Includes eight pencils: 4H, 2H, H, HB, B, 2B, 4B and 6B“
Titanic 25th Anniversary Mug and Plate Set – $29.99
“The Titanic was the epitome of a luxury when she launched in 1912, with extraordinary attention to detail that included the creation of its own chinaware. Director James Cameron was equally meticulous when he made the 1997 film. Now, in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary, comes this replica mug and plate set. The stoneware set includes an elegant mug and coordinating plate featuring an image of the ill-fated ship.
- Finely detailed replica of Titanic mug and plate set from the movie
- Plate features ”Titanic” and image of the ship
- Flat plate with raised lip
- Mug features dotted design with gold rim
- Contrasting interior, handle and band
- Part of the Titanic 25th Anniversary Collection
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Hand wash only
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Stoneware
- Mug: 4 3/4” H x 4 3/4” W x 3 1/2” D
- Holds 12.5 oz.
- Plate: 2/5” H x 7” Diameter“
Titanic Anniversary Baseball Cap – $29.99
“Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the epic love story Titanic with this stylish baseball hat. It features the embroidered ”Titanic” title with gold outlining across the front with a woven ”25” tag on the back, making it a wonderful souvenir of the anniversary.
- Soft cotton twill
- Embroidered ”Titanic” title with gold outlining
- Woven ”25” logo on back
- Curved bill
- Button topper
- Embroidered eyelets
- Adjustable backstrap
- 100% Cotton“
Titanic Anniversary Tea Set – $199.99
For the bargain price of $200 you can get a tea pot and a couple of tea cups and saucers.
“The Titanic was the epitome of a luxury when she launched in 1912, with extraordinary attention to detail that included the creation of its own chinaware. Director James Cameron was equally meticulous when he made the 1997 film. Now, in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary, comes this bone china tea set. The finely detailed reproduction of the set featured in the movie, which includes a tea pot and two cups with saucers, comes in an elegant round presentation case with latch and carry handle.
- Finely detailed replica of Titanic tea set featured in the movie
- Bone china set includes tea pot with lid, two cups and two saucers
- Comes in special presentation case with hinged lid, metal latch and carry handle
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not dishwasher or microwave safe
- Bone china
- Tea pot: 8 1/4” H x 7 7/8” W x 4 1/2” D
- Holds 29 oz.
- Cups: approx. 4” H x 3 1/8” W x 2 3/4” D
- Holds 8 oz.
- Saucer: 1” H x 6 1/4” Diameter“
Titanic Anniversary T-Shirt – $44.99
Sizes XS-4XL available
“In celebration of the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s epic Titanic movie comes this commemorative cotton tee. Featuring a tie-dye design, it includes an embroidered silhouette of the ship on the chest and special anniversary tag on the sleeve.
- Embroidered Titanic logo on chest
- Tie-dye treatment
- ”25th” anniversary tag on right sleeve
- Side vents at hem with contrasting tape trim
- Contrasting neck tape
- Soft jersey knit
- Short sleeves
- Ribbed crew neck
- 100% cotton“
Titanic Rebecca Hook Heart of the Ocean Necklace – $150
Now you can buy your own “Heart of the Ocean Necklace” made out of Lapis Lazuli? It’s supposed to be a big, blue diamond so that’s an odd choice but okay. Maybe you can throw it into the ocean on your next Disney Cruise?
“Fall in love again with an iconic piece of jewelry inspired by one of the greatest love stories every told. This Titanic 25th Anniversary Heart of the Ocean necklace by renowned jeweler Rebecca Hook puts a symbol of eternal love in your hands. This gorgeous sterling silver necklace brings Rose’s priceless jewel to life with a stunning blue lapis lazuli stone and handset clear cubic zirconia. A special Titanic 25th Anniversary tag adds the perfect finishing touch. A gift beyond words, it’s destined to become a symbol of a true love story, your very own.
- Genuine sterling silver
- Lapis lazuli stone and handset clear cubic zirconia
- Titanic 25th Anniversary hang tag
- Adjustable chainlink necklace
- Shiny finish
- Electroplated to provide maximum anti-tarnish protection
- Comes in Titanic x Rebecca Hook box
- Sterling silver / lapis lazuli stone / clear cubic zirconia
- Chain: 18” L + 2” adjustable
- Pendant: 1” W“
Go and grab your anniversary merchandise now on Shop Disney!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.