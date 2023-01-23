Disney Is Making 25th Anniversary Titanic Merchandise Now







It’s been widely speculated that Bob Iger overspent on the Fox acquisition, paying over $71 billion. Since then Disney is trying to leverage all the IP they now own anyway that they can. So now they are making 25th Anniversary ‘Titanic’ merchandise.

Shop Disney has just unveiled several anniversary pieces.

Let’s take a look!

For that price you are likely expecting a large clock. Well it’s not. The clock measures approx. 17 2/5” H x 11 3/4” W x 2 7/8” D.

“Bring a timely reminder of the epic movie Titanic into your home with this detailed replica of the ”Honor and Glory Crowning Time” clock. Inspired by the clock seen on the spectacular grand staircase set of the award-winning film, it features two classic winged female figures standing on either side of an elegant working clock with Roman numerals

Finely detailed replica of clock seen on the grand staircase set of Titanic

Working clock

Suitable for mantle

Part of the Titanic 25th Anniversary Collection

Requires 1 x AA battery, included

48.5% poly resin / 48.5% stone powder / 2% battery box + batteries / 1% metal“

When you want to draw your significant other like “one of your French girls” you can use this anniversary sketchbook to do that.

“In celebration of the 25th anniversary of director James Cameron’s historical epic comes this Titanic sketchbook set. A detailed replica of the prop seen in the movie, the elegant simulated leather case is embossed with a silhouette of the ill-fated ship above its name. It opens to reveal a sketchbook with the Titanic on the front and eight pencils each with a different hardness.

Detailed replica of prop from the 1997 movie

Sketchbook set includes case, sketchbook and eight pencils

Simulated brown leather case

Case features embossed ”Titanic” and silhouette of Titanic

Interior features embossed ship’s wheel

Includes elastic holders for eight pencils

Includes sleeve to hold sketchbook

Sketchbook includes silhouette of Titanic and ”Titanic” on front

Includes eight pencils: 4H, 2H, H, HB, B, 2B, 4B and 6B“

“The Titanic was the epitome of a luxury when she launched in 1912, with extraordinary attention to detail that included the creation of its own chinaware. Director James Cameron was equally meticulous when he made the 1997 film. Now, in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary, comes this replica mug and plate set. The stoneware set includes an elegant mug and coordinating plate featuring an image of the ill-fated ship.

Finely detailed replica of Titanic mug and plate set from the movie

Plate features ”Titanic” and image of the ship

Flat plate with raised lip

Mug features dotted design with gold rim

Contrasting interior, handle and band

Part of the Titanic 25th Anniversary Collection

Wash thoroughly before first use

Hand wash only

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Stoneware

Mug: 4 3/4” H x 4 3/4” W x 3 1/2” D

Holds 12.5 oz.

Plate: 2/5” H x 7” Diameter“

“Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the epic love story Titanic with this stylish baseball hat. It features the embroidered ”Titanic” title with gold outlining across the front with a woven ”25” tag on the back, making it a wonderful souvenir of the anniversary.

Soft cotton twill

Embroidered ”Titanic” title with gold outlining

Woven ”25” logo on back

Curved bill

Button topper

Embroidered eyelets

Adjustable backstrap

100% Cotton“

For the bargain price of $200 you can get a tea pot and a couple of tea cups and saucers.

“The Titanic was the epitome of a luxury when she launched in 1912, with extraordinary attention to detail that included the creation of its own chinaware. Director James Cameron was equally meticulous when he made the 1997 film. Now, in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary, comes this bone china tea set. The finely detailed reproduction of the set featured in the movie, which includes a tea pot and two cups with saucers, comes in an elegant round presentation case with latch and carry handle.

Finely detailed replica of Titanic tea set featured in the movie

Bone china set includes tea pot with lid, two cups and two saucers

Comes in special presentation case with hinged lid, metal latch and carry handle

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Bone china

Tea pot: 8 1/4” H x 7 7/8” W x 4 1/2” D

Holds 29 oz.

Cups: approx. 4” H x 3 1/8” W x 2 3/4” D

Holds 8 oz.

Saucer: 1” H x 6 1/4” Diameter“

Sizes XS-4XL available

“In celebration of the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s epic Titanic movie comes this commemorative cotton tee. Featuring a tie-dye design, it includes an embroidered silhouette of the ship on the chest and special anniversary tag on the sleeve.

Embroidered Titanic logo on chest

Tie-dye treatment

”25th” anniversary tag on right sleeve

Side vents at hem with contrasting tape trim

Contrasting neck tape

Soft jersey knit

Short sleeves

Ribbed crew neck

100% cotton“

Now you can buy your own “Heart of the Ocean Necklace” made out of Lapis Lazuli? It’s supposed to be a big, blue diamond so that’s an odd choice but okay. Maybe you can throw it into the ocean on your next Disney Cruise?

“Fall in love again with an iconic piece of jewelry inspired by one of the greatest love stories every told. This Titanic 25th Anniversary Heart of the Ocean necklace by renowned jeweler Rebecca Hook puts a symbol of eternal love in your hands. This gorgeous sterling silver necklace brings Rose’s priceless jewel to life with a stunning blue lapis lazuli stone and handset clear cubic zirconia. A special Titanic 25th Anniversary tag adds the perfect finishing touch. A gift beyond words, it’s destined to become a symbol of a true love story, your very own.

Genuine sterling silver

Lapis lazuli stone and handset clear cubic zirconia

Titanic 25th Anniversary hang tag

Adjustable chainlink necklace

Shiny finish

Electroplated to provide maximum anti-tarnish protection

Comes in Titanic x Rebecca Hook box

Sterling silver / lapis lazuli stone / clear cubic zirconia

Chain: 18” L + 2” adjustable

Pendant: 1” W“

Go and grab your anniversary merchandise now on Shop Disney!