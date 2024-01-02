Disney Is Bringing Back Free Dining IF You are Disney+ Subscriber

Disney is really desperate to get those Disney+ subscriber numbers up. So much so that on top of previously offering steep discounts on resort hotels, they will now offer free dining plans for Disney+ subscribers.
According to the Disney Parks Blog Disney+ subscribers will be able to “get a FREE dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option. This offer is valid for arrivals most nights July 1 through Sept. 30, 2024.”
If you visit the DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers page starting on January 3rd this offer and additional details will be available to Disney+ subscribers.
If it follows the old “free dining” pattern, the type of accommodation will determine the free dining package you get. It’s a good deal as the Quick Service Plan is about $57/ per day for adults and $29 per day for children. The Disney Dining Plan costs about $95 per day for adults and $30 per day for children.
We will know more when they release the deals tomorrow. Another deal for up to 35% off select Disney Resort hotels is also releasing tomorrow.
“You can save up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels when you stay 5 nights or longer most nights March 25 through Oct. 3, 2024. Visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers on Jan. 3, 2024 to learn more.”
I can’t wait to see the fine print on these deals.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: Disney Parks Blog
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.