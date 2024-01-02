Disney Is Bringing Back Free Dining IF You are Disney+ Subscriber







Disney is really desperate to get those Disney+ subscriber numbers up. So much so that on top of previously offering steep discounts on resort hotels, they will now offer free dining plans for Disney+ subscribers.

According to the Disney Parks Blog Disney+ subscribers will be able to “get a FREE dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option. This offer is valid for arrivals most nights July 1 through Sept. 30, 2024.”

If you visit the DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers page starting on January 3rd this offer and additional details will be available to Disney+ subscribers.

If it follows the old “free dining” pattern, the type of accommodation will determine the free dining package you get. It’s a good deal as the Quick Service Plan is about $57/ per day for adults and $29 per day for children. The Disney Dining Plan costs about $95 per day for adults and $30 per day for children.

We will know more when they release the deals tomorrow. Another deal for up to 35% off select Disney Resort hotels is also releasing tomorrow.

“You can save up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels when you stay 5 nights or longer most nights March 25 through Oct. 3, 2024. Visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers on Jan. 3, 2024 to learn more.”

I can’t wait to see the fine print on these deals.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog