Disney+ Home To Four of The Most Pirated Shows in 2023







A list has recently come out from Torrent Freak featuring the top ten most pirated shows of 2023, and Disney has four of those shows on Disney+.

Given how much Disney wants to increase subscribers for their streaming service and revenue. This could be a problem. Even more so, as their shows make up four of the top five pirated shows.

For those that don’t know what “pirated” means, the shows were not watched via a Disney+ subscription but instead were likely watched via a third-party site or a copy so as not to pay for the subscription.

Piracy seems to be increasing as more and more people get tired of the number of streaming services and subscriptions necessary to watch popular shows.

Here is the list of shows that are pirated the most, according to Torrent Freak.

The Last of Us The Mandalorian Loki Ahsoka Secret Invasion Silo Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Tulsa King Gen V Ted Lasso

It is important to note that the information is determined by BitTorrent traffic. Torrent Freak says they based it on “BitTorrent traffic, which represents a small portion of the piracy landscape.”

Of the top 10 shows on the list, Disney+ is home to four, including “The Mandalorian,” “Loki,” “Ahsoka,” and “Secret Invasion.” Three of the shows are on Apple TV, one is Paramount+, one is Amazon Prime, and the top spot belongs to HBO (Max.) Netflix is not on the list.

Disney has an issue. People don’t want to pay to watch their shows, but they still want to watch Disney’s “Star Wars” and “Marvel” offerings. I’m honestly more shocked that anyone wanted to bother pirating “Secret Invasion” and “Ahsoka,” but apparently they did.

One has to wonder how many more subscribers Disney+ would have if people were subscribing and not pirating content.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!