Disney Halloween Movies To Enjoy This Spooky Season , and Most are On Disney+







It’s September, and Halloween is less than two months away. For many, the Halloween festivities will begin sometime this month. Today, I have several Disney Halloween movies and shorts you may want to add to your list of holiday watching. Many might seem familiar as they were Disney Channel originals.

Back in the day, they used to bring it. While writing this list, I’m reminded of how much I miss the Disney Channel original movie days!

Any of the Halloweentown films

We are big fans of the Halloweentown movies. There are four films in the series, though the last one has a different actress for Marnie including Halloweentown, Halloweentown II Kalabar’s Revenge, Halloweentown High and Return to Halloweentown. These were Disney Channel original films that ran from 1998- 2006, and they are perennial favorites for many.

All four are available on Disney+. You can also purchase all four films for $28.99 on Amazon.

2. Hocus Pocus

Another fan-favorite film is Hocus Pocus. Released in 1993, the film didn’t do all that well at the box office, but since then, it’s become a huge Halloween hit, and Disney celebrates with special shows, costumed characters, and merchandise at their theme park Halloween events.

Last year, Disney released a sequel called Hocus Pocus 2. Both films are available on Disney+, but at our house, we just watch the first one and skip the second.

3. Under Wraps

Yet another Disney Channel original film. This one is another fan favorite that was released in 1997. Some kids wake up a 3,000-year-old mummy and need to get him back to rest before midnight on Halloween.

Under Wraps, which came out in 2021 was a remake of the 1997 film.

Both are available on Disney+

4. Phantom of the Megaplex

Yet another Disney Channel Original. This one came out in 2000 and is about a 17-year-old movie theater employee dealing with strange events happening at the megaplex on the night of a movie premiere with celebrities in attendance.

This one is also available on Disney+!

5. Tower of Terror

Once upon a time Disney made a film about their newest attraction, the Tower of Terror, but it isn’t exactly the same story. The film was released to The Wonderful World of Disney and starred Kirstin Dunst and Steve Guttenburg.

Back in the 1930’s five people were heading to the Tip Top Club at the, well tip top, of the Hollywood Tower Hotel when it was hit by lighting and they disappeared. It’s up to Guttenburg’s character and his daughter (Dunst) to solve the mystery and get the missing ghosts to the club.

I remember watching it when it aired.

This one is not available on Disney+, but you can find it on DVD.

6. Girl Vs Monster

Yet another Disney Channel film that people remember is Girl Vs. Monster. The film came out in 2012 and is a story about a girl finding out she’s descended from a family of monster hunters, including her parents.

This one is included on Disney+.

Funny side story, while I was writing this article my daughter came in and was telling me a “core memory” she has is watching this film with her brother on my bedroom floor while eating Halloween Poptarts.

7. The Haunted Mansion

There are two films based on the popular Disney Parks attraction. The first one stars Eddie Murphy and is about a realtor, his co realtor wife, and their kids as they navigate the haunted mansion.

This one is available on Disney+.

This year, we had another Haunted Mansion film, which is not yet released but should be coming to digital and DVD soon. I’m sure it will be on Disney+ soon, as well. Hopefully in time for Halloween!

8. Twitches

In yet another Disney Channel original movie from 2005, twin sisters are separated after birth but reconnect and gain powers on their 21st birthday. They need to use their power to save the world they originally came from.

This is yet another very popular Disney Channel film. A second film called Twitches 2 was released in 2007.

9. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Of course, we can’t have a list of popular Disney Halloween movies without including one of the most iconic holiday movies out there.

This year is the 30th Anniversary of the Tim Burton film! You can watch it on Disney+.

10. The Scream Team

A 2002 Disney Channel original film was about two children who team up with the “Soul Patrol” to help their grandfather’s ghost finish some unfinished business.

Another classic that is available on Disney+.

11. Mom’s Got a Date With A Vampire

Way back in 2000, Disney released a Disney Channel original movie about kids trying to save their mom from the vampire that’s trying to date her.

Again, you are in luck if you have a Disney+ subscription, as it’s on there.

12. Mr Boogedy

I have to add this one to the list along with the second film Bride of Boogedy. These aired as the Disney Sunday Movie in 1986/1987 (yes, I’m that old.)

A family moves to a new town where they have to save the ghosts of a mom and her son from the Boogedy man.

Of course, there are many more you can check out (which are mostly on Disney+) like Mostly Ghostly films, Spooky Buddies, Frankenweenie, Don’t Look Under the Bed, Zombies, and Invisible Sister.

Which one (s) your favorite? Comment and let us know!